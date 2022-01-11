ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecom Italia to hold board meeting on Jan. 21 to appoint new CEO - source

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (MI:TLIT) (TIM) chairman Salvatore Rossi has called a board meeting on Jan.21 to appoint a new chief executive at Italy's biggest phone...

