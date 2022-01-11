Telecom Italia to hold board meeting on Jan. 21 to appoint new CEO - source

The chairman of Credit Suisse resigned Monday over Covid quarantine violations, leaving the bank's new risk committee chief holding the reins and tasked with trying to stabilise the scandal-hit institution. Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined Switzerland's second-largest bank less than a year ago, had resigned with immediate effect following an investigation commissioned by the board, Credit Suisse said in a statement, Axel Lehmann, who joined Credit Suisse just three months ago to chair the board's risk committee, was appointed as his replacement. The resignation adds to the woes of the Swiss banking giant, which was rocked by its links to the multi-billion-dollar meltdowns at financial firms Greensill and Archegos last year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO