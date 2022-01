A Wentzville man was injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2017 Ford F-350, driven by 21-year-old Carlin J. Zimmerman of Versailles, was traveling on US 50 at Morgan County Drive behind an eastbound 2016 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 59-year-old Brian L. Van Leer of Wentsville at 4:55 p.m., when the Zimmerman vehicle struck the rear of the Van Leer vehicle, forcing it into the path of a westbound 2013 Ford F-150, driven by 19-year-old Corey A. Thieman of Marshall. The front of the F-150 then struck the front of the Hyundai.

MORGAN COUNTY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO