Watch Four Moose Cross A Minnesota Highway

By Ian
 6 days ago
The moose is Minnesota's largest wild animal and you can check out a herd of moose crossing a Minnesota Highway in what is probably one of the most Minnesota videos I've ever seen. A moose is the largest member of the deer family and can get up to an...

Check Out What’s Free To Do in Minnesota This Weekend

We all love something free. This weekend in Minnesota (January 15-17) adults can ice fish for free when they take a kid 15 years old or younger with them. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosts this event every year as a way to introduce kids to the sport and offer a great reason to spend time outdoors.
The Oldest Video Game Franchise Was Created 52 Years Ago in MN

The longest-running video game franchise in history just turned 52, and enthusiasts of the game have Minnesota to thank for it!. The Oregon Trail computer game was first released in 1971 (differing reports say either November or December) as an educational tool to help children understand the harsh realities of westward expansion in the 19th century. At 52 years old and counting, today it tops the list of the longest-running video game franchise, surpassing other beloved series like Pac-Man, Galaxian, Space Invaders, Mario and Donkey Kong. What the world may not know is that the game was created right here in Minnesota!
South Dakota Mom Serves Seniors Her Son’s Pot Brownies By Mistake

There was quite the to-do at the Tabor, South Dakota Senior Center when a 46-year-old man's mom brought brownies to the center thinking they were a delicious treat. Instead, her son ended up getting arrested because the brownies were pot brownies. The man was arrested just after New Year's Day,...
Just Announced: Yes, Sam Hunt is Coming to Minnesota This Summer

Sam Hunt is one of country music's biggest stars right now, and he just announced he'll be heading to Minnesota this summer!. It's a little hard to wrap your head around in the middle of a cold, snowy Minnesota winter day, but here's something that will warm you up: Sam Hunt is headed to the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer-- and he'll play a live show just a little over an hour away from Rochester!
Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
Minnesota Broker It Was an Odd Week [Listen]

Commodity Broker Gordy Kravoletz with Chiodo Commodities said it was an odd week in the ag markets as the weather was very friendly in South America. It was Wednesday that the USDA released one of the biggest reports of the year so we were kind of "marking time" until 11:00. Generally speaking the corn numbers were neutral and the beans a little friendly. So, after the close Wednesday we got through the report without a big move lower.
Snowmobile “Purposely” Strikes Sled Dog Team Near Iron River

This story makes my blood boil, why would someone do this on purpose?. Ryan Redington, a musher who has made appearances in both the Iditarod and John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, says in a Facebook post that while he was out with his dog team on Saturday between Hughes and Iron River, "a snowmobile purposely went on to the left side of the trail at a high rate of speed and struck multiple dogs."
