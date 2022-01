Push Gaming has announced its first partnership of 2022 as the casino games supplier strengthens its footing within the regulated UK market by teaming up with operator 32Red. Lauded as a reflection on how far the studio has come, the link-up will enable Push’s content, such as Jammin’ Jars 2, Fire Hopper and the soon-to-be-released Bison Battle and Big Bamboo, to become accessible to 32Red’s player-base throughout Europe.

GAMBLING ・ 9 HOURS AGO