The health minister of the Netherlands, Hugo de Jonge, wrote a letter to his parliament on Wednesday suggesting that the government consider additional rounds of booster shots for their population as new variants continue to emerge. In the letter he considers another 2 boosters to be administered in 2022, and one more in 2023. Simple math tells us that, if true, the Dutch will be getting six jabs. The letter also mentioned that the Netherlands is on target with supply for the current booster campaign.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO