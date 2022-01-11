Hydrostor secures $250m investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Carlyle has invested more than $100 million to community-scale clean-energy developer NineDot Energy and electric-vehicle (EV) charging and services company Fermata Energy. “There is a large and growing investment opportunity in building the renewable energy capacity required to power a lower-carbon grid,” said Pooja Goyal, CIO of Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group. “Batteries and the greater penetration of electric vehicles within our transportation mix both play a vital role in transitioning to a cleaner, more reliable grid. We are proud of our new partnerships with NineDot and Fermata Energy, and look forward to leveraging Carlyle’s deep industry expertise, broad network, and late-stage development capabilities to support our partners in expanding into broader energy transition growth channels.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO