ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hydrostor secures $250m investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrostor announced a preferred equity financing commitment of $250 million from Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The investment proceeds will be used to support development and construction of...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Goldman Sachs Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast; Investment Banking Fees Surge

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday as the bank followed its rivals with solid investment banking revenues but noted a slump in its global capital markets division. Goldman said earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
neworleanssun.com

Assets of world's largest investment manager hit record $10trn

The New York-based multinational has been propelled thanks to a surge into ETFs. BlackRock has become the first public asset manager with assets reaching the $10 trillion milestone, reinforcing the company's position at the top of the entire sector. Assets under management stood at $10.01 trillion at the end of...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
irei.com

STACK Infrastructure enters Japan’s data center market with Oaktree Capital Management

STACK Infrastructure has forged a partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to develop a 36-megawatt data center campus in Inzai, Japan. Located in an area of Tokyo that has experienced significant hyperscale data center growth, the new Inzai campus will have the option for potential expansion beyond the initial 36 megawatts and will cater to hyperscale and enterprise clients.
BUSINESS
irei.com

PropTech firm forms JV with Morgan Properties

Wilshire Lane Capital, the California-based venture capital firm focused on the PropTech industry, announces a strategic partnership with Morgan Properties, one of the largest private multifamily owner in the United States, managing over $15 billion in assets and over 95,000 units. The rapidly growing PropTech (or Real Estate Tech) category has taken off with a record-breaking $32 billion of private investment flowing into the space in 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
irei.com

Carlyle commits $100m in battery storage, EV infrastructure technologies

Carlyle has invested more than $100 million to community-scale clean-energy developer NineDot Energy and electric-vehicle (EV) charging and services company Fermata Energy. “There is a large and growing investment opportunity in building the renewable energy capacity required to power a lower-carbon grid,” said Pooja Goyal, CIO of Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group. “Batteries and the greater penetration of electric vehicles within our transportation mix both play a vital role in transitioning to a cleaner, more reliable grid. We are proud of our new partnerships with NineDot and Fermata Energy, and look forward to leveraging Carlyle’s deep industry expertise, broad network, and late-stage development capabilities to support our partners in expanding into broader energy transition growth channels.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment
Reuters

Goldman Sachs delays return to office for U.S. workers

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has postponed its return-to-office plan for U.S. staff by another two weeks as COVID-19 cases in the country flare up, largely fueled by the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. The bank's employees were told they could delay returning to office to...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Report from Asia: Rethinking the workplace

Neil Synnott, head of client services for Asia Pacific at IQ-EQ, authored a story in the January 2022 issue of Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific headlined "rethinking the workplace" that argues real estate investors must reinvent office spaces in ways that address ESG and COVID-19 if they hope to retain their best talent. Also needed, he says, are more experiential workspaces. Synnott joins the program to share his thoughts on some of the particulars of the reinvention he is calling for. (01/2022)
ECONOMY
irei.com

Patron Capital JV buys site for €180m investment in Ludwigsburg, Germany

Patron Capital has acquired parts of the production area of the filtration specialist MANN + HUMMEL in Ludwigsburg, Germany, together with the real estate company Inbright. The joint venture plans to invest a total of €180 million ($206 million) in the construction of a modern campus for research and development and light industrial.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Principal Real Estate Europe acquires Italian logistics asset for €26m

Principal Real Estate Europe has acquired a core logistics asset for €25.73 million ($29.38 million) in Milan, Italy, for the Principal European Core Fund. Located at Via Molina 76, Vignate is a newly developed 29,000-square-meter (312,153-sqaure-foot) logistics asset fully let on a long-term lease to Multilogistics S.P.A., a 3PL company serving the local and international markets.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
irei.com

Solactive AG acquires Global Property Research B.V.

Global Property Research BV (GPR) will join forces with Solactive AG, a provider of global multi-asset indexing, benchmarking and calculation solutions. Solactive acquired 100 percent of the share capital of GPR from Van Lanschot Kempen NV. “We share a customer-centric and tailored approach to indexing with GPR,” said Steffen Scheuble,...
BUSINESS
irei.com

North Sky Capital closes $200m sustainable assets fund

North Sky Capital recently announced that it raised $200 million to finance the development and construction of new sustainable assets in low-income communities across the United States. North Sky launched its Low-Income Communities Investment Initiative in late 2019 with two parallel investment vehicles: Infrastructure Investment Fund (IIF), a qualified opportunity fund focused on clean energy, waste and water projects in qualified opportunity zones, and National Impact Fund (NIF), a qualified community development entity focused on clean energy, green manufacturing and sustainable agriculture projects in new markets.
ECONOMY
irei.com

NREP secures another €608m for its largest core-plus Nordic fund

Nordic real estate investor NREP has completed a second close of its largest-ever core-plus Nordic fund, NREP Income+ (NIP), adding €608 million ($690 million) in additional funding. This latest closing grew the fund by 50 percent, bringing the total equity raised to €1.6 billion ($1.8 billion). Two-thirds of commitments...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Planet Labs Stock Jumps On Bullish View From Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak initiates Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $11, implying an upside of 67%. Poponak believes that Planet Labs is the leader in satellite-based earth observation. Poponak believes recent levels are a good entry point on Planet Labs stock.
STOCKS
irei.com

Industrial continues to be ‘darling’ for investors

Moving into 2022, the U.S. industrial market continues to thrive, driven by historically low vacancy rates amid robust supply and demand fundamentals. In November, Transwestern reported that the U.S. industrial market set new records across multiple key performance indicators, with more than 540 million square feet of net absorption reported in the last four quarters, making it the first time in history that occupancy has increased by more than 500 million square feet year over year.
MARKETS
irei.com

Over half of CEOs to step-up investment and M&A in 2022, but headwinds remain

As the world enters a new phase in the global COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of CEOs are ready to accelerate plans for investment and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in their pursuit for growth, according to the findings from the inaugural EY 2022 CEO Outlook Survey, which recorded the views of more than 2,000 CEOs across the globe on their prospects, challenges and opportunities.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Goldman Sachs’ Currie – this is the beginning of a commodities super cycle

Goldman Sachs maintains that this is the beginning of a commodities super cycle. The fundamental and financial setups support a bullish market for the asset class. Copper will likely be one of the key beneficiaries of the expected super cycle. Commodities are set to continue on the extensive uptrend observed...
INDUSTRY
irei.com

Aukera Real Estate debt funds hit €1b of equity commitments

Aukera Real Estate, an independent, owner-managed investment boutique based in Essen, Germany, has increased the equity commitments of the debt funds it advises to €1 billion ($1.2 billion) within 15 months. The company also issued an additional loan of €96.5 million ($109 million) for two residential developments in prime...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy