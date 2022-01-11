ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State's largest school district board meeting suspended over masks

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The board for largest school district in Kansas met for their first meeting of 2022 Monday night. The meeting ended before it started. USD...

Hospice of Dickinson County cancels annual meeting due to COVID concerns

ABILENE - Hospice of Dickinson County issued the following statement concerning its annual meeting. After careful consideration, Hospice of Dickinson County has decided to cancel the Hospice Annual Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m., due to an increase in Coronavirus cases. The meeting will not be rescheduled. If you have any questions, please contact the Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County office at 785-263-6630.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Hospitals raise morgue capacity concerns, schools close

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Nursing homes are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, schools are closing and hospitals in the Kansas City area are seeing so many deaths that they are raising alarms about morgue capacity. The problems come as Kansas yet again shattered its record for new confirmed and probable cases....
KANSAS STATE
Saline County: Health department ends contact tracing; 295 new cases

Following is the Saline County Health Department COVID-19 update for Friday. There will be no update on Monday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. The Saline County Health Department has ceased contact tracing for COVID-19 cases. If you test positive for COVID, you should follow the KDHE isolation and quarantine guidance and alert any close contacts that they may have been exposed.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
