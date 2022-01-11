State's largest school district board meeting suspended over masks

The Republican House of Representatives unanimously voted Wednesday for Representative Tory Marie Arnberger-Blew as Majority Whip for the 2022 Legislative Session. “Being a part of the leadership team is a huge honor and I am eager to get to work for our caucus. With being the deputy whip for the past three sessions, I am confident that I am prepared for the next steps,” Arnberger-Blew said.

