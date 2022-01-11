ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

State's largest school district board meeting suspended over masks

 6 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The board for largest school district in Kansas met for their first meeting of 2022 Monday night. The meeting ended before it started. USD...

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (1/17)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. CVB /...
GREAT BEND, KS
Low enrollment, Barton cancels Corrections Officer program

In 2013, Barton Community College started offering their Corrections Officer program providing training and education to prepare students to serve as correctional facility staff. The college’s vice president of instruction Elaine Simmons said she had many conversations with prison wardens and members at the state office for corrections prior to...
GREAT BEND, KS
La Crosse student selected for United States Senate Youth Program

Two Kansas students have been selected as delegates to the 60th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) that will take place virtually March 6-9, 2022. Gerrit Dangermound, a junior at Oskaloosa High School, Oskaloosa Unified School District 341, and William Rues, a senior at La Crosse High School, La Crosse USD 395, were selected to join the 104-student delegation that will virtually attend Washington Week. They each will receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.
LA CROSSE, KS
Representative Arnberger-Blew elected as Majority Whip

The Republican House of Representatives unanimously voted Wednesday for Representative Tory Marie Arnberger-Blew as Majority Whip for the 2022 Legislative Session. “Being a part of the leadership team is a huge honor and I am eager to get to work for our caucus. With being the deputy whip for the past three sessions, I am confident that I am prepared for the next steps,” Arnberger-Blew said.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Local burn ban still in effect to prevent wildfires

The Barton County Commission reviewed their policy on burn bans during their weekly meeting on Tuesday. The discussion was prompted by what Commission Chairman Shawn Hutchinson referred to as an angry email from a constituent in the southern part of Barton County. The Commission imposed a county-wide ban on outdoor...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
More Kansas districts close, warn parents to be ready

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — More Kansas districts are closing and warning of potential closure as the COVID-19 outbreak sickens staff. The Eudora districts pulled the plug on classed Friday because of a lack of substitutes and increased numbers of COVID-19 cases. “Our current reality is that we simply...
KANSAS STATE
