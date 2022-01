Typically, when an iOS device becomes infected with malware, removing it is as straightforward as restarting the device. However, security researchers from ZecOps have devised a way to make it appear that your iPhone has been shut down and rebooted, leaving the door open for hackers to continue to infiltrate your device and even spy on you via your phone's camera and mic. The phone can also maintain a live network connection in this state, leaving your phone able to transmit data to nefarious actors.

