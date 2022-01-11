ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran Hosts Crucial Meeting Involving Afghan Rivals

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghanistan’s Taliban confirmed Monday their senior delegates met in neighboring Iran with self-exiled key Afghan opposition leaders to urge them to end resistance to the Islamist group’s nascent rule and...

