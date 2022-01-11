ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. And Russia Still Far Apart on Ukraine After Geneva Talks

By Foreign Desk Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia and the United States gave no sign of narrowing their differences on Ukraine and wider European security in talks in Geneva on Monday, as Moscow repeated demands that Washington...

AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
WGN News

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to […]
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
The Independent

Ukraine says Russia waging ‘hybrid war’ after cyberattack on government websites

Ukraine has accused Russia of mounting a “hybrid war” after a massive cyberattack left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.As around 100,000 Russian troops gather near the border, the country has been “building up its forces” online too, the Ukrainian government said. Officials in Kiev say they have evidence Moscow was behind the attack, which knocked out key government websites on Friday.Tensions are high on the Ukrainian border, where the threat of a Russian invasion looms. Diplomatic talks to resolve the standoff appear to have stalled, and the US has suggested Moscow is preparing for...
Wendy Sherman
FOX59

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory. It is posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis carries real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction, particularly in Europe. The refusal thus far by each side to climb down from what the other regards as unrealistic and maximalist demands has left the prospects for diplomacy in limbo.
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
AFP

Has diplomacy on Ukraine reached a dead end?

The failure of the United States and Russia this week to find a diplomatic solution to fizzing tensions over Eastern European security has increased the chance of a new Russian attack on Ukraine even if full-scale war is far from inevitable, analysts say. Russia stands accused of having massed some 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border, as it seeks a commitment from the West that the pro-EU former Soviet state will never join NATO. Senior Russian and US officials this week held talks in Geneva but there was no hint of any breakthrough, with Washington warning by the end of the week Moscow could stage a false flag operation within weeks to precipitate an invasion. "We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.
Shore News Network

Russia says U.S. and NATO talks so far “unsuccessful”

VIENNA/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Thursday that talks with the West had so far failed to bridge fundamental differences over the Ukraine crisis and Moscow’s demands that NATO pull back from central and eastern Europe. The Kremlin gave a stark assessment of this week’s diplomacy as talks...
foodcontessa.com

Talks Between the United States and Russia on the Ukraine Situation Begin in Geneva Today, Amid Mounting Tension.

Expectations of a breakthrough were low as formal discussions between top US and Russian officials began in Geneva at the start of a crucial week of diplomacy over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, deputy foreign minister of Russia, and his team met with Wendy Sherman, US deputy secretary of state, and her staff at the US diplomatic post in Geneva.
CBS News

No breakthrough so far in NATO-Russia talks to de-escalate tension with Ukraine

NATO stood by the U.S. in rejecting Russia's demands during talks aimed at easing tensions near the Ukraine border. Russia wants a guarantee that Ukraine and other former Soviet states will not be allowed to join NATO, which the Western allies call a "nonstarter." Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how the U.S. is handling the dispute.
foreigndesknews.com

Putin Pushes His Red Lines in Kazakhstan and Ukraine

Monday was a day of red lines for Vladimir Putin: Russia will not allow “color revolutions” in its neighborhood, he said, and will stand by its demands that NATO pull back from its borders and keep Ukraine out — even as Washington insists those are “non-starters.”
PBS NewsHour

Kremlin not optimistic on Russia-U.S. talks over Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Tuesday the security talks with the U.S. amid tensions over Ukraine have given little reason for optimism, adding that Russia would wait for the outcome of other meetings this week before deciding whether it’s worthwhile to continue negotiations. The U.S. envoy to...
wfxb.com

U.S., Russia Officials Hold Talks on Security at Ukraine-Russia Border

Officials from America and Russia are holding talks today. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov began the meeting this morning in Geneva, Switzerland after holding a working dinner last night that was ‘difficult but businesslike’ according to Ryeabkov. The talks today stem from months of tension near the Ukranian-Russian border with as many as 100,000 Russian troops have remained along the border in the area despite warnings from President Biden and other European leaders of serious consequences should Putin move ahead with an invasion. On Wednesday, a Russian delegation will also meet with members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization at the NATO-Russia council in Brussels. U.S. intelligence officials have estimated that Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in the coming weeks or months. Earlier this month, President Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the U.S. and it’s allies ‘will respond decisively is Russia further invades Ukraine.’
