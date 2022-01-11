ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran Calls for Release of Afghan Funds During Taliban Envoy’s Visit

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban administration’s acting foreign minister travelled to Iran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, who called for Afghan financial assets blocked since the Taliban takeover to...

