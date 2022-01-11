ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rolling Stones honoured with stamp collection

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has...

The Rolling Stones 60th anniversary celebrated with Royal Mail stamps

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary is being celebrated this year with a new series of exclusive Royal Mail stamps in the band’s native UK. The project presents a mix of live performance images, publicity photos and vintage tour graphics over the 12-stamp run, which recognizes the iconic group’s formation in 1962.
Five Overlooked Rolling Stones Album Classics

Any pop music fan past infancy knows the Rolling Stones, a band so foundational that America's best-known rock music magazine more or less appropriated its name. But time has trimmed the great band's recorded legacy. Thirty or forty years ago, fans and critics regarded the Stones first and foremost as a British Invasion band, hot on the heels of the Beatles. Their biggest song was "Satisfaction," the monster hit that defined their first iteration as a blistering blues-rock band, with the devastating one-two guitar punch of Keith Richards, the world's best white Chuck Berry disciple, and Brian Jones, Britain's answer to slide-master Elmore James. Back then, critics generally regarded Beggars Banquet (from 1968) as the end of their greatest era, rather than the beginning.
Rolling Stones Update

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary will be commemorated on January 20th with a set of eight new UK postage stamps from The Royal Mail. Forbes reported the stamps cover the band across the decades — starting with the Stones' landmark show at London's Hyde Park up through their 2019 concert at East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.
