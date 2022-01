Cardano continues to grow by leaps and bounds ousting its long-time rival, Ethereum to become the number two blockchain by transactional volume. In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has had a higher transaction volume compared to Ethereum. According to the latest data by Messari.io, Bitcoin was leading with a $16.87B closely followed by Cardano at $7.02B while Ethereum falls behind $5.41B in transaction Volume for the past 24 hours.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 12 HOURS AGO