Join Beth Ami Congregation and NCJW for “Repro Shabbat”

By Stu Dolnick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeth Ami Colorado Congregation for Humanistic Judaism is joining forces with its parent organization, the Society for Humanistic Judaism, and with the National Council of Jewish Women to hold a...

The US Sun

Who is Congregation Beth Israel’s Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker?

CONGREGATION Beth Israel is under lockdown as authorities negotiate a hostage situation at the synagogue. The congregation was in the middle of their morning Shabbat service when the suspect stormed into the building. Who is Congregation Beth Israel's Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker?. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is a clergy member at Congregation...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Beth Ami Congregation to Honor The Jewish Humanist Of The Year

The Society for Humanistic Judaism (SHJ) has chosen Yaakov Malkin (1926–2019) as the 2021-2022 Humanistic Jewish Role Model. Professor Malkin worked closely with Rabbi Sherwin Wine in the creation and international development of Humanistic Judaism in Israel and N. America. He served as the provost of Tmura (the International Institute for Secular Humanistic Judaism based in Jerusalem) and was an educator, writer, and literary critic. He was also professor emeritus in the Faculty of Arts at Tel Aviv University, where he taught comparative literature, aesthetics, theater, and film criticism, and co-founded the Department for Cinema and Television. He was a founder of the Jewish Center movement in Israel and also founded and directed two Jewish-Arab community centers in Haifa (the first of their kind).
RELIGION
Caring For The Congregation AND The Community

There’s a rather stunning statement about poverty in Acts 4:34 — “There was not a needy person among them. …” In a quarterly prayer meeting in our city, I once heard a well-meaning brother quote that verse, praying that one day there would be “no needy people here, in our city.”
RELIGION
State
Colorado State
Beth Israel rabbi threw chair at hostage-taker to enable congregants to escape

In the end, the hostages at Beth Israel freed themselves. Speaking to CBS News Monday morning, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was taken hostage along with two congregants on Shabbat, said as the hostage-taker grew increasingly agitated in the tenth hour of the standoff, he saw an opportunity for escape and threw a chair at him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Over Shabbat, Arabs Uproot Trees Planted by Efrat Residents

Palestinian Authority Arabs uprooted 21 trees planted on Friday by Jews living in Efrat to protect the community’s border. On Friday, as the Jews were planting the young trees, an Arab “came over and told them the saplings wouldn’t last the weekend,” an Efrat resident told JewishPress.com.
RELIGION
Responding to Antisemitism: An Interfaith Call to Action

(DENVER) – Community, government, and faith leaders in Colorado will take part in a virtual event, Responding to Antisemitism: An Interfaith Call to Action, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 7-8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Leaders are acting in response to the incident at Congregation Beth Israel...
DENVER, CO
‘It Was Really Terrifying’ Congregation Beth Israel Members React To Hostage Situation

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Members of Congregation Beth Israel are reacting to the hostage situation that took place on Saturday. “It was really terrifying,” said Anna Salton Eisen, one of the founding members of Congregation Beth Israel. “We just had to pray and hope and wait and see that it would be resolved peacefully and everyone would get out okay.” Anna Salton Eisen, one of the founding members of Congregation Beth Israel. (credit: Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com) After a nearly 11-hour standoff, the four hostages were released, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker. As the events were unfolding, Eisen had to tell her nearly 100-year-old mother who is...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Shabbat Service Honors Martin Luther King Jr.

All are welcome to join online for Congregation Beth Israel's Shabbat Service honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., featuring guest speaker the Rev. Rev Dr. Gerald Durley with the joyful, pre-recorded choral music from the Northwest Freedom Singers and Beth Israel’s Kol Echad choir that is a hallmark of this annual service.
RELIGION
Legacy: The Yellow Violin

Flemington, New Jersey, was stop number one on my three week August concert tour some years back. Half of the buildings in this Delaware River town are on the Register of Historic Places. Masterfully restored nineteenth-century Victorians resplendent with sumptuous flower boxes line each side of the main boulevard. This is not just another exit on the turnpike— its claim to fame is the immense Greek Revival courthouse built in 1828, the site of the Lindbergh “Trial of the Century.” I was staying in a quaint bed and breakfast just a block away. All these niceties have little to do with what made this event so special. Here’s the story:
FLEMINGTON, NJ
JFS Boulder and Boulder JCC Present Lunchtime Series on Alzheimer’s

2022 Lunchtime Series with Ralph Patrick from Boulder Alzheimer Association. Please join JFS Boulder and Boulder JCC for three very important conversations on Alzheimer’s. Currently, the series is scheduled for Zoom. If possible, we will move to an in-person or a hybrid option. Please RSVP to each event you...
BOULDER, CO
Worldwide Support for Fire Victims through JEWISHcolorado

Before the flames were doused, the state, national, and international community responded with an outpouring of support to help fire victims in Boulder. The wind-fed Marshall Fire erupted on the morning of Thursday, December 30. On Friday, December 31, knowing that the need would be immense and the recovery long, JEWISHcolorado launched an emergency fund. By January 11, more than $500,000 had been donated to the Boulder Fire Relief Fund. These dollars, said JEWISHcolorado President and CEO Rabbi Jay Strear, “will fund early gaps and help people take those first difficult and delicate steps forward.” Donations have come in from Israel and Colorado’s partner communities in Ramat HaNegev, from Switzerland, and other locations around the world.
BOULDER, CO
