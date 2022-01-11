Join Beth Ami Congregation and NCJW for “Repro Shabbat”

Before the flames were doused, the state, national, and international community responded with an outpouring of support to help fire victims in Boulder. The wind-fed Marshall Fire erupted on the morning of Thursday, December 30. On Friday, December 31, knowing that the need would be immense and the recovery long, JEWISHcolorado launched an emergency fund. By January 11, more than $500,000 had been donated to the Boulder Fire Relief Fund. These dollars, said JEWISHcolorado President and CEO Rabbi Jay Strear, “will fund early gaps and help people take those first difficult and delicate steps forward.” Donations have come in from Israel and Colorado’s partner communities in Ramat HaNegev, from Switzerland, and other locations around the world.
