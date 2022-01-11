ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Companies propose scanning content pre-encryption to fight CSAM

By Sebastian Klovig Skelton ,
Computer Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree companies that are working on a project to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) before it reaches encrypted environments as part of a government challenge claim that pre-encryption scans for such content can be carried out without compromising privacy. Launched in September 2021, the Safety Tech Challenge Fund...

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Computer Weekly

Umbrella company Brookson self-refers to NCSC following cyber attack on its network

Cheshire-based contractor payroll service provider Brookson Group has referred itself to the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) after its networks were targeted by an “extremely aggressive” cyber attack last night. The company, which specialises in providing payroll processing, accountancy and compliance services to the contractor community, confirmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
marketsplash.com

B2B Content Marketing For SaaS Companies

Content marketing is the new wave sweeping across brands in the emerging digital environment of the 21st century. SaaS and B2B companies doing business online have realized that having a powerful blog for generating traffic is key to their marketing strategy. Content marketing is the new wave sweeping across brands...
ECONOMY
The Verge

The FCC proposes new data breach rules for phone companies

Phone companies could have to follow new rules about how they notify customers and the government following a data breach if a proposal from the Federal Communication Commission’s chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel passes. The notice of proposed rulemaking, released on Wednesday, cites the “increasing frequency and severity of security breaches involving customer information” as a risk to consumers.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Schneier
AFP

Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an "illegal monopoly" in online search and advertising. 
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encryption Software#Stored Data#Scanning#Child Molestation#Csam#Image Analyzer
protocol.com

The problem with bitcoin and inflation

Good morning! This Wednesday, bitcoin is supposed to be a place to put your money when traditional money is losing value. But bitcoin’s rocky start in 2022 reminds us that these assets remain as risky as ever. I’m Ben Pimentel, and I spent the weekend watching my rocket-obsessed son fly a rocket carrying two eggs — and have it land without breaking them!
BUSINESS
BGR.com

What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the next-gen network

5G is well and truly here. After years of promises and hype, you now likely spend at least some of the time connected to a 5G network. But what does that mean? The rollout of 5G has been confusing, to say the least. That, however, is exactly why we’ve put together this guide — to help you learn everything you need to know about 5G and the rollout of 5G networks. 5G began rolling out to the public a few years ago, both in terms of the actual network, and in terms of smartphone support for those networks. But that doesn’t...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWS10 ABC

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Alphabet

(The Hill) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Encrypted Phone Company Was Secretly Commandeered by FBI to Track Criminals’ GPS Data

An undercover FBI operation that gained backdoor access to the encrypted phones of suspected criminals across the world also allowed the agency to collect information on users’ locations, according to a new report by VICE. Harvested from Anom, a phone service used largely by criminals, the GPS data was then passed on by the FBI to other authorities. One document obtained by VICE purported to show the location of an alleged drug trafficker’s phone, recorded when the person sent a message across the Anom platform. The outlet reported that it was not possible to disable location services, and that users would not have known that their GPS data was being collected. The FBI declined to comment to VICE. It was previously reported that the efforts of the agency’s joint sting operation, also involving Australian law enforcement and Europol, had recorded the messages sent by Anom users. The operation has so far led to hundreds of arrests globally.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Computer Weekly

98 more Openreach exchange areas to go digital in copper network shutdown

BT-owned UK broadband provision firm Openreach has begun the new year by adding more momentum to its plan to phase out the UK’s old analogue phone network (PSTN), announcing a further 98 exchanges where it plans to stop selling legacy analogue services and instead focus on digital services. Openreach...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

WM5G gains funding to further 5G RAN

Boosting its ambition to enhance the use of next-generation networks across its local central England region, 5G accelerator West Midlands 5G (WM5G) has been awarded £2.4m in funding through the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports’ Future Radio Access Network competition. Future RAN is...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Almost half of Log4j downloads still dangerously exposed

A month after the disclosure of CVE-2021-44228, aka Log4Shell, a critical vulnerability in the Apache Log4j Java package, up to 40% of new downloads are still at risk of compromise despite the availability of safe versions, posing a threat to the entire fabric of the internet. Data collated by Sonatype,...
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

Nordic companies targeted in wave of cyber attacks

Nordic companies are scaling up their IT network defences after a series of malicious cyber attacks, peaking in December 2021, against a number of the region’s largest industrial and service industry groups. Vestas Wind Systems, Amedia, Nortura and Nordic Choice Hotels were among the corporate targets in this latest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cpajournal.com

Proposed European Value Chain Legislation Will Affect Companies Around the World

U.S. business owners and their accounting professionals may be surprised to learn about a proposed European legal regime that will have a major impact on global business. Their surprise might turn to shock when they learn that businesses they own or serve will become subject to legal obligations or supply chain problems they never contemplated. Who, for example, would have expected that a company might lose a long-standing export customer because of a wasteful production process upstream in its supply chain, or because of trade union disputes?
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy