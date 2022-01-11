Templeton appointed global head of securities finance sales at BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon stock (NYSE: BK) gained 37% in 2021, and at its current price of $61 per share, it is trading approximately 2% below its fair value of $63 – Trefis’ estimate for BNY Mellon’s valuation. The bank reported better than expected results in the third quarter of 2021, and its stock has appreciated 6% in value since then. The custody giant has posted stagnant growth in 2021. While the total fees and other revenues have seen slight growth in the first three quarters of the year, the effect was offset by lower net interest income. The NII suffered due to the interest rate headwinds, partially offset by the low funding cost and higher outstanding loan balance. We expect fourth-quarter results to be on similar lines. Notably, consensus estimates for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings are around $3.96 billion and $1.00 respectively.

