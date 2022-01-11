ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rolling Stones honoured with stamp collection

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has...

Rolling Stones Honored By Royal Mail With 12 Special Stamps For 60th Anniversary

The Rolling Stones are being honored by the UK’s Royal Mail with 12 special stamps, in the year of the legendary band’s 60th anniversary. There is a main set of eight stamps depicting performances at various shows in their stellar history, and another four of group images and posters that are presented in a Miniature Sheet.
Rolling Stones Update

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary will be commemorated on January 20th with a set of eight new UK postage stamps from The Royal Mail. Forbes reported the stamps cover the band across the decades — starting with the Stones' landmark show at London's Hyde Park up through their 2019 concert at East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.
hennemusic.com

The Rolling Stones top the hennemusic Hot 10

The Rolling Stones top this week’s hennemusic Hot 10. Unseen footage of performances from the band’s infamous 1969 Altamont Free Concert has been discovered amongst material collected by the US Library Of Congress. Read all about it and check out the video in this week’s top story!
MUSIC
purecountry1067.com

Rolling Stones Releasing Limited-Edition Headphones

V-MODA, a popular audio equipment manufacturer among professional DJs, has revealed it’s partnered with the legendary band to produce a line of headphones that bears Stones lyrics, logo and album artwork. They’re available in three styles: “Classic Licks,” “No Filter” and “Tattoo You,” according to V-MODA. The branded cans...
ELECTRONICS

