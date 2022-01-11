Post Malone's manager claims new album delayed by record label

Dying Fetus is in the studio recording their first new album since 2017's Wrong One To Fuck With. While that's plenty exciting and everyone should be prepared to be destroyed, I think the real big news here is that vocalist and guitarist John Gallagher has grown out his hair and beard over the course of the pandemic. And as we all know – more beards, more riffs.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO