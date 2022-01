Lucid Games is no longer in charge of the project. Back in September 2021, a Twisted Metal reboot was rumored to be in the works at UK-based developer Lucid Games. The team, best known for their work on the PlayStation 3’s Destruction AllStars, was aiming for a 2023 release date, but fans may want to curb their expectations. According to VGC, Lucid is no longer working on the reboot as of this month, and the unannounced title has been passed to Sony’s recently acquired Firesprite studio. More scandalously, the two studios are only located 15 minutes away from each other in Liverpool, and it seems that certain members of staff are being shuffled around. The reason for the move is unclear.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO