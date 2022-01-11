Championship Climb: Notre Dame Offense Is Getting Better, But Work Remains

We've seen flashes of Notre Dame being able to play offense at a high level, and one of those moments came during the second half of the 2021 season. During the final seven games we saw glimpses of an offense that is ready to break out, but Notre Dame still has a lot of work to do if it wants to play at a championship level.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is ascending, and in 2022 he'll be surrounded by a much, much better overall coaching staff. It's imperative that Rees and the new-look offense, which still needs to officially hire a wide receivers coach, figure out what is needed to take the offense to another level, one capable of playing a key role in a championship.

Bringing back Harry Hiestand to coach the offensive line was a significant key to getting the offensive line back to being a championship unit. It should make Notre Dame a far more dangerous ground attack than it has been much of the last four years, especially in 2021.

There are other areas where the Notre Dame offense must continue to get better moving forward.

1. Quarterback Play

With former walk-on Stetson Bennett leading Georgia to a national title you are going to see some say, "Hey, you don't really need an elite quarterback anymore." There are always exceptions to the rule, and every now and then you get a team that is elite enough in other spots to win a title without an elite quarterback, like we saw last night with Georgia and in 2015 with Alabama (Jacob Coker).

But Notre Dame is unlikely to be able to consistently compete for and to win a championship without outstanding quarterback play.

A key for Rees this offseason is doing whatever it takes to get rising sophomore Tyler Buchner to get his grasp of the offense and passing mechanics to the point where he can be the dynamic playmaker I believe he can be as both a runner and passer. Buchner played his role well in 2021, but as "the guy" he needs to be able to sit in the pocket and do damage and then use his legs as a counter to that.

Notre Dame is going to have very, very good weapons next season and I expect the offensive line to get much better. The final piece over the next couple of seasons to having a championships offense is getting the quarterback play where it needs to be.

2. More From The Playmakers

Even if Buchner is as good as I think he can be there are still tweaks that need to be made, and one of them is doing more as a staff from both a coaching and scheme standpoint to get more from the playmakers.

I'd like to see Notre Dame be more creative with how it uses star tight end Michael Mayer. There are schematic changes that can be made to get the playmakers in space and in position to make more plays. We saw more and more of that in the final six games of the season, and it was especially true in the final two games against Stanford and Oklahoma State.

Enhancing the route combinations in the RPO (run pass option) game is part of that, continuing to build around the screen game (backs and receivers) is part of that and we saw in the bowl game and for much of the 2021 season what can happen when the running backs are a bigger part of the pass game.

Notre Dame's pass game looked far more creative in the final six games of the season, and continuing to enhance that is important. I would argue, however, that scheme isn't holding the offense back anymore, the execution of that scheme is the issue. Hire a wide receivers coach that can get the most out of the talented wide receivers Notre Dame has recruited and you'll see the same system start being a lot more dynamic.

Finding a few more playmakers with the ball at wide receiver would be a nice addition as well.

3. Continue To Be More Aggressive

Notre Dame has developed a bad tendency over the years to get very conservative in big games. The fear of making mistakes on the big stage seemed to create paralysis from an execution and play-calling standpoint.

Overall I want to see Notre Dame become a more aggressive offense from a tempo, game planning and play calling standpoint. Being aggressive just in the big games won't work, it has to become a part of Notre Dame's DNA, and that means going on the attack week after week, regardless of the opponent.

This doesn't mean coming out throwing bombs every other play, it's just about an overall attitude of being willing to push the tempo, go on the attack with both your run game and pass game, working hard to get isolations and using scheme to not just move the chains, but to create more big plays.

4. Keep Recruiting Better And Better

Notre Dame has certainly had years when its talent level on offense was championship caliber at most, if not all positions (think 2015), but consistently that hasn't been true.

Notre Dame has had championship caliber players at every position on offense, but far too often it didn't have enough of those players on the same team. While I strongly believe Notre Dame's talent level is much, much closer to being championship caliber, the Irish program is still in position where its margin for error is much, much thinner than a program like Alabama.

So moving forward it must continue to create better offensively on a year after year basis. No more years where you come up two players short at wide receiver, or you come up short on offensive line numbers, or strike out on your top targets.

Hiring a wide receivers coach who can recruit and coach up players better than what it's had the last five years is a very, very important part to making this happen.

5. Show Up In Big Games, Come Through In Big Moments

Notre Dame's offense has been especially inept in big games, and it has failed to come through when the moments were the biggest.

The Irish scored 14 points in each of its two postseason losses to Alabama in the last decade, and in each game the Irish scored a late touchdown when the game was already decided. Notre Dame scored just 3 points in its playoff loss to Clemson and just 10 points in its ACC title game rematch against a healthy Clemson team.

We saw the offense shred Oklahoma State for much of the Fiesta Bowl, but in the second half when it needed to get points it came up short. That was also true in the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Ohio State after the 2015 season.

In both of its regular season losses to Georgia the Irish offense had the ball in the fourth quarter in a situation where a field goal (2017) and a touchdown (2019) wins the game, and in both instances the offense failed to get the job done.

This has to change.

