British parliament to hold urgent debate on Downing Street gathering

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will face an urgent question in parliament on Tuesday over reports of a “bring your own booze” party...

The Independent

Head of Covid rules taskforce admits holding leaving drinks during lockdown

The former head of the government unit responsible for drawing up Covid rules has apologised for organising a leaving drinks event during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.Kate Josephs, ex-chief of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce at the Cabinet Office, admitted she had gathered colleagues together for her own leaving event on 17 December 2020, while strict curbs on socialising remained in force in London.Ms Josephs, who is currently chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was co-operating with the investigation into government parties carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘running scared’ from Parliament after swerving urgent question on No 10 lockdown party

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” of Parliament after sending a junior minister to respond to an urgent question over a Covid rule-breaking drinks party held in the No 10 garden in 2020.It comes as the prime minister faces intense pressure over his own involvement and yesterday dodged questions over whether he attended the event where over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to “bring your own booze” on 20 May, 2020.At the time, England was only just emerging from a national lockdown and people were still banned from meeting more than one other person outside — a...
POLITICS
Angela Rayner
William James
Boris Johnson
raleighnews.net

MI5 issues warning over Chinese agent in British parliament

LONDON, England: A rare warning by the UK's MI5 intelligence agency has revealed that a Chinese agent, Christine Ching Kui Lee, has infiltrated Parliament to interfere in UK politics. The warning has caused a stir among current and aspiring MPs, especially those who received donations from her. Lee is accused...
POLITICS
decrypt.co

British Parliament Fields Demands for Crypto Crackdown Amid Growing Concerns

British Members of Parliament (MPs) and campaigners are lobbying the UK government to adopt a stricter stance on the burgeoning crypto industry, per iNews. "It is the Wild West, this grey area between highly leveraged financial investments on the one hand and these products which could quite easily and sensibly be considered gambling," Conservative MP Richard Holden told iNews.
SOCCER
BBC

Parliament watchdog will not investigate Downing Street flat refurb

There will be no investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner into works on Boris Johnson's flat, Downing Street has said. It is understood Kathryn Stone confirmed her decision to No 10 in a letter last week. The funding of the refurbishment led to numerous questions, including whether the PM broke...
POLITICS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Downing Street held social gatherings dubbed 'wine-time Fridays' during pandemic lockdowns

Staff at 10 Downing Street held gatherings dubbed "wine-time Fridays" during England's coronavirus lockdowns, British tabloid newspaper The Mirror reported on Friday. A former No 10 source, who worked at the UK Prime Minister's official residence all through 2020, confirmed to CNN that such gatherings regularly took place. The source said other people referred to them as "wine-time Fridays," but the source did not personally attend the events.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

UK’s Labour has biggest lead over Johnson’s party since 2013-poll

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party has opened up its biggest lead over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing Conservatives since 2013 after an outcry over revelations of social gatherings at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns, an opinion poll showed. The poll by Opinium gave Labour 41%...
ELECTIONS
101 WIXX

Polish parliament to debate bill to step up govt control of schools

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish lawmakers are expected to debate on Wednesday a nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party bill that critics say could curb access to teaching on LGBT and reproductive rights and give the ruling PiS more control over schools. The PiS says changes in the education system...
EDUCATION
midfloridanewspapers.com

Iraq's new parliament holds 1st session

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s new parliament reelected its speaker for a second term Sunday, the first step toward forming a new government after a general election whose results have been contested by powerful Iran-backed factions. In a reflection of tensions, the meeting was marked by disarray, with the eldest...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Met Police not investigating Downing Street ‘BYOB’ gathering after Boris Johnson apology

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that it is still not conducting a criminal investigation into the “bring your own booze” gathering at Downing Street following the prime minister’s apology.The force said it was in contact with the Cabinet Office over Sue Gray’s inquiry and would review its position if it receives evidence of potential criminal offences.It has not commented on questions over whether officers guarding the prime minister’s statements had witnessed or reported any of the alleged parties at the time.“The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at...
POLITICS
Reuters

British PM Johnson wishes he had not attended boozy lockdown gathering

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishes he had not attended a "bring your own booze" gathering in Downing Street during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown and understands the public's anger, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said. "The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country,"...
U.K.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Friday. The Swedish leader had taken part in a debate in Parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians have also tested positive since. Her office told...
PUBLIC HEALTH

