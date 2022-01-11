British parliament to hold urgent debate on Downing Street gathering

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” of Parliament after sending a junior minister to respond to an urgent question over a Covid rule-breaking drinks party held in the No 10 garden in 2020.It comes as the prime minister faces intense pressure over his own involvement and yesterday dodged questions over whether he attended the event where over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to “bring your own booze” on 20 May, 2020.At the time, England was only just emerging from a national lockdown and people were still banned from meeting more than one other person outside — a...

