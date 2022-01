After much speculation, rumors, and benchmark tests finally the Exynos 2200 chipset will be revealed on January 11, 2022, if the latest video teaser by Samsung is to be believed. The flagship processor by the South Korean giant will get AMD’s graphics prowess advantage, courtesy of the RDNA 2 graphics. This will give the chipset enough firepower to take on the likes of Apple Bionic SoC and the Adreno GPU on the Snapdragon series. The custom GPU makes use of AMD’s latest graphics architecture and should be a game-changer for Exynos SoC.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO