Apex Legends Habitat map guide

Apex Legends developer Respawn has disabled two problematic weapons from its first-person shooter after players discovered an exploit that made them incredibly overpowered. Both the Rampage LMG and the Sentinel sniper rifle have been pulled from the game entirely as Respawn works on a fix for an infinite charge exploit that gives both weapons an infinite amount of their amped up ammo. By feeding each gun with its respective favourite delicacy – the Rampage eats Thermites to increase its fire rate, while the Sentinel likes to chow down on Shield Cells to increase its damage – and then swapping, dropping, and picking the gun back up, its charged up state would remain for the rest of a match.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO