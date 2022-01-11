ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Habitat map guide

By Gökhan Çakır
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are more than a single way to enjoy Apex Legends, and the Arena mode is one of them. Ever since its implementation in the game in April 2021, the game mode has become a core part of the game. The Dark Depths thematic event recently hit the live...

ComicBook

Apex Legends Reveals Game Crashing Skin Bug

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment took to Twitter to warn players that a new bug has been discovered in the game. This new bug is apparently related to the Mil-Spec skin, and players that equip it and try to pick Bangalore in the character select screen are finding that the game immediately crashes. Respawn informed players that the team is working on a fix, but those that load back in should have no issue. It remains to be seen how long the issue will take to fix, but hopefully fans won't have to wait long for a resolution!
DBLTAP

How Many Apex Legends Seasons Will be Released in 2022?

The start of the new year gets Apex Legends fans and players wondering how many seasons will be released in 2022?. The current season in Apex Legends, Season 11, will end Feb. 8, which will also be the start date of Season 12. How Many Apex Legends Seasons Will be...
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Apex Legends New Outlands Trailer

After it was announced yesterday, EA and Respawn actually have a new trailer for the series “Stories from the Outlands” Apex Legends released. In the video, legend Bangalore torn between her brother and the only target she ever knew must make tough decisions and face the harsh consequences of the Battle of Gridiron.
Collider

'Apex Legends' Trailer Reveals Bangalore's Past

Respawn Entertainment just dropped a cinematic trailer for "Stories from the Outlands: Gridiron," part of the Apex Legends game. This 8-minute trailer packs a punch with its storytelling, which was masterfully executed in such a short time. The trailer tells the story of Bangalore and her brother, Jackson, who are...
addictivetips.com

Can you buy event skins in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends has regular events all through the year. Often they are themed but they all bring new items to unlock. The items are generally unlocked when a player completes challenges in an event. The event, and the challenges are mostly time-bound which means you have a limited amount of time to complete them and unlock the items in an event.
psu.com

New Apex Legends Stories From The Outlands Details Bangalore’s Past

Apex Legends just enjoyed one of its most successful years yet, a momentum which Respawn hopes to continue. Part of the success it enjoys comes from the legends themselves, each a character that players can quickly become attached to. These attachments grow as Respawn continues to develop the backstory to...
egmnow.com

Apex Legends Dark Depths event to add new Arena map, cosmetics

Apex Legends has released a trailer for its upcoming Dark Depths event, giving players their first look at a new arena map and some sea–themed cosmetics. The new arena map is called Habitat. Taking place on one of the smaller islands in the New Antillia archipelago, Habitat 4 is a “Leviathan breeding ground,” according to past IMC researchers. As an Arena map in a more natural environment, one of Habitat’s key features is a waterfall that has gradually eroded the landscape with trenches and terraces. That splits the middle between two key points of interest in the Cave and the Nest. The Cave offers medium– and close–range combat, while the Nest’s rocky terrain offers a ton of vertical variety.
DBLTAP

New Rampart Exploit Allows Players to Glitch into Vaults in Apex Legends

A newly discovered glitch involving Rampart's ultimate ability has the capability to push players through Vault doors. Apex Legends' popularity has drawn an influx of new players—including some household names made famous in other communities. It appears a few want to test the limits of World's Edge and what the roster of legends can truly accomplish. Such exploration tends to result in one of two discoveries: clever tricks and exploits. One of the latter has recently been making the rounds as a new way to clip into the three Vaults on the outer limits of the map.
theloadout.com

Apex Legends’ Rampage and Sentinel disabled due to exploit

Apex Legends developer Respawn has disabled two problematic weapons from its first-person shooter after players discovered an exploit that made them incredibly overpowered. Both the Rampage LMG and the Sentinel sniper rifle have been pulled from the game entirely as Respawn works on a fix for an infinite charge exploit that gives both weapons an infinite amount of their amped up ammo. By feeding each gun with its respective favourite delicacy – the Rampage eats Thermites to increase its fire rate, while the Sentinel likes to chow down on Shield Cells to increase its damage – and then swapping, dropping, and picking the gun back up, its charged up state would remain for the rest of a match.
gamepur.com

How to fix the Mel-Spec Bangalore Skin crash in Apex Legends

The Mil-Spec skin for Bangalore in Apex Legends has been causing the game to crash. Players encounter this crash if they have the skin equipped, bought from the Gridiron Bundle, and then select Bangalore. The crash has become so prevalent that the developers at Respawn Entertainment sent out a response on Twitter.
Charlie INTEL

Strange Apex Legends bug breaks every reactive gun skin

Apex Legends players are being plagued by a new glitch that has broken all of the reactive gun skins, with many of the cosmetics showing the wrong effects. Respawn Entertainment have added various cosmetic items to Apex Legends since its launch. Reactive skins are among the most popular ones in the game as they all have some effect on your weapons.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends developer responds to Ranked demotion requests

An Apex Legends dev has responded to players asking for demotion to be added to Ranked and even explained the negative effects it could have on the mode. A lot of pros and the community alike are not satisfied with the current state of Ranked in Apex Legends and are calling on Respawn to make some hefty changes to the mode.
DBLTAP

How to Watch Apex Legends 'Stories from the Outlands: Gridiron'

We've put together a brief explanation into how fans can watch the new installment in the Apex Legends narrative series "Stories from the Outlands." Stories from the Outlands has long served as the lore-heavy, story-building arm of Apex Legends. Though brief, each installment is meant to shed light on a specific aspect of the universe—whether it be characters both new and old or simply an in-game setting. It allows fans a window into the world of the Apex Games beyond the normal mechanics of a battle royale.
gamepur.com

All Bangalore Gridiron Bundle items in Apex Legends

In the “Gridiron” episode of Apex Legends’ animated web series, Stories from the Outlands, EA dropped a load of lore about Bangalore, one of the game’s signature legends. Appropriately enough, the legend herself also received a new Gridiron Bundle filled with character-exclusive cosmetics that will be available for purchase in the game’s shop until January 11.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends error has broken every reactive skin in the game

A strange Apex Legends bug has broken all of the reactive gun cosmetics, with certain skins using the wrong effects and others showing none at all. Over the course of 11 seasons, Respawn has added a huge amount of gun skins to Apex Legends, giving players a massive amount of choice when it comes to customization.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends players confused by “broken” audio playing random noises

Apex Legends players have been left confused after hearing random sounds during their matches, including Arc Stars, Wraith Tactical, and melee punches. Audio is one of the most important aspects of any battle royale, as maintaining an awareness of your surroundings and the potential position of enemies is key if you want to come out on top in a skirmish.
thegamerhq.com

Apex Legends: What are Heirlooms? How to Get Them

Heirlooms can be purchased with Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends. These weapons aren’t more damaging than normal melee hits, but they look great. They are one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the game. You can use them in your ranked matches or while waiting in the Arenas lobby. We are here to help you find the best heirlooms and explain their value.
cogconnected.com

Apex Legends’ Dark Depths Event Is Coming Out Next Week

The Dark Depths Event Is Bringing a New Map, Mini Battle Passes and More!. Apex Legends is coming out with another event titled the Dark Depths Event. The Dark Depths Event is filled with tons of content including new underwater-themed cosmetics, an arenas map and flash events. The event will come out on January 11th, 2022.
