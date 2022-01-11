ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yifRR_0diQDGBz00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here.

A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s.

It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures will be cooler due to wind.

During the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, there’s a quick shot of light snow possible, but most areas will not see much snowfall out of that. Temperatures for the day will be similar to Tuesday.

Another chance of light snowfall is possible during the overnight hours into Thursday morning. The morning commute could be affected.

In the Twin Cities, snowfall totals aren’t expected to be much more than a half-inch for both systems. But their timing could impact morning commutes.

A middleweight system follows right behind, bringing widespread snowfall. It will start to move into Minnesota late Thursday night and hang around through early Saturday morning. Snow totals are expected to range between 2 to 5 inches.

Temperatures will then cool into the low 20s for the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Mild, Quiet Sunday, With Very Light Flurries Possible

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday will be mild and quiet for the most part in Minnesota. Some parts of the state saw flakes falling in the morning hours. More flurries are possible in the afternoon, mostly up north, where residents should see no more than a few tenths of an inch of accumulation. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will see a high of 27, and areas south and west of the metro will be a few degrees warmer. High temperatures will be similar on Monday, and more light flurries will be possible in the afternoon and evening. The state’s next shot at plowable snow comes Tuesday in northern Minnesota. The metro should reach the mid-30s on Tuesday, then temperatures will plummet to the single digits by midweek.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: After 10+ Inches Of Snow In Southwestern MN, Clear And Chilly Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After more than 10 inches of snow fell in southwestern Minnesota, Saturday is looking to be a clear and sunny day, though it will be chilly. In the Twin Cities, 3.7 inches of snow fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. WCCO Weather Watchers reported 5 inches in Farmington, and 4.5 inches in Independence. Further east and into Wisconsin, totals tapered off to about an inch or two. Credit: CBS But southwestern Minnesota saw 10-12 inches, and the area will be much colder on Saturday due to the fresh snow pack. With the added wind, feels-like temps were nearing minus 20 in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: The Snow Storm Is Gone, Now Temperatures Drop

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Snow Emergency Info | School Closings & Delays UPDATE (Saturday Morning): For snow totals and Saturday’s weather forecast, click here. SNOW EMERGENCIES: As of 10 p.m., Wayzata, Willmar, Faribault, Mankato, Northfield and Robbinsdale have declared snow emergencies. Eden Prairie declared a snow event. See the latest snow emergency information here. UPDATE (10 p.m.): After a winter storm dumped several inches of snow across southern Minnesota Friday, leading to more than 700 crashes on state roads, the system has moved south into Iowa. Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the system dropped 9 inches of snow in Marshall and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Reports 700+ Crashes And Spinouts Amid Friday’s Snow

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Snow Emergency Info | School Closings & Delays MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The snow storm Friday led to more than 700 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads. The Minnesota State Patrol said troopers responded to 728 crashes and spinouts between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. In those crashes, 35 people were hurt, but none were killed. #MSPnumbers STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 01-14-22 5 AM to 11:30 AM today, Troopers responded to: 159 crashes (22 non-life threat inj. 0 fatal crash) & additional 66 vehs ran off road req Trp/tow assistan — Sgt. T. Christianson (@MSPPIO_SOUTH) January 14, 2022 The snow started falling Friday morning, and by the evening hours, accumulations in southwestern Minnesota were approaching 10 inches. In the metro area, up to 5 inches of snow had fallen in some areas. CBSN Minnesota will have weather updates at the top of each hour until 6 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tips For Keeping Your Dog Safe In The Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winter weather can create a tough time for dogs, but there’s a lot owners can do to keep them safe. Paying attention and being aware of the signs is a good start. That’s what Jessi Sharp was doing with her 10-month-old German shorthaired pointer, Finn, at a downtown Minneapolis dog park Saturday. “When he gets too cold, we know because he puts one foot in the air,” she said. “That’s his sign of ‘I’m cold, I don’t want to be outside anymore.'” Kayla Oakley’s dog, Miko, does the same. “He’ll lift up the back of his paws to keep the paws...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Beautiful’: Minnesotans Soak Up Temps In High 30s After Days Below Zero

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — While it wasn’t quite more than freezing, temperatures felt like a heat wave to Minnesotans on Wednesday. Following days where wind chills made it feel like minus 20 degrees, Wednesdays highs in the high 30s were a welcomed change. “It’s beautiful,” said Lynn Herbert. “Beautiful. I don’t have to have my snow pants on, I don’t have to have a scarf, it’s wonderful.” At Lake of the Isles, Herbert and others soaked up the warmer temperatures while jogging, riding and skating. 39° never felt so good ☀️☀️☀️ We’re making the most of it at lake of the isles- how are you...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Stay Home’: Tow Truck Drivers Help Hundreds During Friday’s Snow

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Tow truck companies raced to keep up with the more than 700 crashes on Minnesota roads Friday while trying to keep safe themselves. In the last 16 hours, 728 cars crashed or spun out. Tow truck drivers like Jeff Olness, who has owned and operated Jeff’s Transport in Eden Prairie since 1989, says preparation on his part begins before the snow starts falling. “The night before, you know. We were ready to go,” Olness said. “I actually don’t look forward to the snowstorms anymore. It’s just so dangerous out there too. After all of these years, it’s just...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

DNR Urges Snowmobile Safety After Fatalities And Accidents Reported This Season

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – With a fresh blanket of snow covering portions of Minnesota, snowmobilers were out in full force this weekend. Law enforcement agencies reported several accidents including a possible DUI-related accident in Chisago County near Rush City early Saturday morning. Later in the morning in Becker County, sheriff’s deputies reported a 45-year-old Moorhead man was flown to a Fargo hospital after a crash in Eagle View Township around 11 a.m. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. They noted he was wearing a helmet. Earlier in January, two teenagers died after a snowmobiling accident near...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Wcco#The Twin Cities
CBS Minnesota

Suburban Restaurants Brace For Changes, New Customers Due To Twin Cities COVID Rules

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) — Next week, Minneapolis and St. Paul will enact new COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone 5 years and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the past three days to enter restaurants and bars. The new rules have businesses in neighboring towns wondering if changes or customers could soon be coming their way. FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul Opening last summer, Steele and Hops has successfully established itself in the St. Anthony community. And management is expecting to be bit busier with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy