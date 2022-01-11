Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here.

A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s.

It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures will be cooler due to wind.

During the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, there’s a quick shot of light snow possible, but most areas will not see much snowfall out of that. Temperatures for the day will be similar to Tuesday.

Another chance of light snowfall is possible during the overnight hours into Thursday morning. The morning commute could be affected.

In the Twin Cities, snowfall totals aren’t expected to be much more than a half-inch for both systems. But their timing could impact morning commutes.

A middleweight system follows right behind, bringing widespread snowfall. It will start to move into Minnesota late Thursday night and hang around through early Saturday morning. Snow totals are expected to range between 2 to 5 inches.

Temperatures will then cool into the low 20s for the weekend and the beginning of next week.