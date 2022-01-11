ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trying to Find At-Home COVID Tests? Watch Out There are Fakes in Michigan!

By Andy Rent
 6 days ago
Who isn't scrambling to find either a COVID testing site or one of the at-home test kits? Both are very hard to come by. That's why many of us are turning the internet to order the at-home test. Trouble is, there are many FAKES out there. This week, Fox17...

News Channel 25

At-home COVID tests becoming harder to find following the holidays

WACO, Texas — We are seeing longer and longer lines at COVID testing sites and as the cases continue to rise more people are trying to purchase at-home rapid test kits. ”You can get them online. You can get them at the grocery store or at drug stores. You can take a COVID test if you are vaccinated or not vaccinated, if you are sick or not sick.” said Dr. Jocelyn Wilson, Family Medicine Physician with Baylor Scott & White.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan gives out 2,700 Covid test kits at Detroit and Taylor libraries

The state shares good news Friday for Detroiters and Downriver residents, who can get free Covid home test kits at nine public libraries. Each site listed below has 300 of the single-test kits, offered on a first-come basis during regular hours at each branch. Recipients are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per householdd.
DETROIT, MI
At-home COVID test kits, where to find the best deals online

As COVID-19 continues its spread and breakthrough infections are worsening across the U.S., the Omicron variant is proving to be highly contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly. The current 7-day average of daily new cases is 782,766 - a 33.2% spike over last week.
TRAVEL
Are at-home COVID-19 tests even worth it? | FOX43 Finds Out

YORK, Pa. — There has been a lot of news lately about at-home COVID-19 tests. All of those are valid questions, but with COVID-19 continuing to mutate, can these tests can even detect new variants of the virus?. FOX43 Finds Out. Sold-out signs are posted all over south-central Pennsylvania...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beware: Fake at-home COVID test kits & price gouging

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Got a sore throat and a headache? You should probably get a COVID test. You had close personal contact with someone who tested positive? You probably should get a COVID test. Now the question is, what kind of test?. Do you go the appointment route, possibly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Need an At-Home COVID Test? Here's Help Finding and Using One

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay Now) -- The surge of the Omicron variant across the United States has left people scrambling to find at-home COVID-19 test kits. "Tests are in short supply, there's no doubt about it, because of the sheer volume of people wanting and needing to get tests," said Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials. "The demand is high and we want people to test. The problem is we want them to be able to get it."
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID-19 cases spike and at-home tests are difficult to find

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter and Randall counties COVID-19 cases continue to spike this month. Today we have the latest information from local healthcare professionals on what this spike means for you and your family. Right now, there are 59,737 total cases according to today’s COVID-19 report card. The...
AMARILLO, TX
Federal Trade Commission Warning Consumers of Fake At-Home COVID Tests Sold Online

It goes without saying (but I'll say it anyway), scammers are bad people. They use whatever tactics they can to try and steal money or identities from you. One popular method is by creating a sense of fear like claiming there's a warrant out for your arrest which you can avoid if you pay the fine they've made up, or pulling on your heartstrings by claiming to be collecting money for sick kids, animals, or anyone who is struggling. There are those who use a current event or recent tragedy like we've seen recently with reports of individuals claiming to be FEMA representatives in an attempt to scam money from residents of western Kentucky who are still picking up the pieces left behind from the devastating tornadoes in December. Of course, the one current event impacting everyone continues to be the COVID pandemic. As the omicron variant continues to spread its way across the country and around the world, at-home tests are getting harder and harder to find in stores and pharmacies leading people to buy them online. But, according to the Federal Trade Commission, you need to do your homework before clicking or tapping that purchase button.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Watch Out For Fake Masks

As new COVID-19 cases soar across the United States, President Biden has announced that the U.S. will give high quality masks to Americans for free. This comes after the CDC recommended that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in public spaces with potentially high virus transmission. This begs the question, what masks should you be using in this case?
PUBLIC HEALTH
These online tools can help you find at-home COVID-19 tests

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread at a record pace across America, consumers are having an increasingly difficult time finding at-home self-tests like Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue At-Home. In some major cities, people lined up outside drugstores in December in hopes of finding one.
INTERNET
