Britain’s busiest airport handled fewer passengers in 2021 than it did in 2020 – failing to reach even one-quarter of its pre-pandemic numbers.Only 19.4 million passenger passed through Heathrow last year, 76 per cent down on the figure for 2019. The Independent calculates that the last time the airport handled so few travellers was in 1977, when 19 million people used the airport.In contrast, 22.1 million passengers passed through Heathrow during 2020 – thanks largely to a fairly normal January and February in that year.Heathrow’s bosses were hoping for a relatively successful December 2021. But the appearance of the Omicron variant –...

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO