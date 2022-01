Supersonic aircraft developer Boom has begun testing the engines that power its XB-1 demonstrator aircraft. “The team is using engine runs to determine that everything functions as designed, from the stall susceptibility (due to the unique installed configuration), to the performance of the engine’s accessory gearbox that powers hydraulic pumps, generators and more,” the post reads. “This, in turn, is enabling the checkout of all the other systems on the aircraft, such as the flight controls and avionics.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO