MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A ton of sunshine is in store for the next few days. It will remain breezy this afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 50s. Overnight lows fall to below freezing inland, with mid 30s at the coast. Tuesday turns bright again but warmer as we turn up the temps near 60 during the peak heating of the day. Clouds advance into the area mid week with Wednesday looking the warmest in our 7 day tracker as highs max near 70. A stray shower is possible late afternoon with scattered showers arriving Wednesday night lingering into Thursday as a cold front sweeps across our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO