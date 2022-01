VISALIA – The Historic Preservation District has existed in the downtown area since 1979 but most people don’t know it exists, including some of those who live in it. The city of Visalia is hoping to change that by decking the district with signage it approved late last year. Councilmember Brett Taylor advocated for the signage and happily allocated $13,000 for the signs and staff time to install them as part of a unanimous vote at the Visalia City Council’s Nov. 15 meeting.

VISALIA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO