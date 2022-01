The first time Stephanie Saltis experienced the delight of theater was an accident. The CU Boulder alumna was in high school, playing Hermia in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “That was my first play ever, and I remember doing a scene where I was supposed to be laying on the ground and sleeping, but I wasn’t. I’d mistakenly gotten up, and then another actor said the line, ‘...with Hermia sleeping there on the ground...’” Saltis recalls. “Hearing that, I dropped dead on the stage.”

