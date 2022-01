Cookies never get old in our kitchen. Yet, as much as we love them baked, we just might love their pre-baked doughy counterparts more. The only problem? Eating raw flour could potentially make you really sick. Our ten-minute recipe for snackable cookie dough has come to the rescue too many times to count, but luckily, there are also tons of ready-to-devour edible cookie doughs on the market now, meaning you can satisfy your craving without doing any work. Read on for our favorites for gluten-free snackers, vegan eaters and everyone in between.

