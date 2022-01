Equestrian Sport Productions (ESP) is pleased to announce the addition of Lenore Phillips to the team as the Director of Sponsorship. Lenore has been a professional in the equestrian industry for over a decade, and as a lifelong equestrian, she brings a wealth of experience to the role. As the Director of Sponsorship, Lenore will focus on ESP’s sponsorship planning as well as strategic relationships with both current and new partners in order to help each business surpass its goals through the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center and its events.

