ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

British parliament to hold urgent debate on Downing Street gathering

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will face an urgent question in parliament on Tuesday over reports of a “bring your own booze” party...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson may scrap Covid restrictions to distract from Partygate, Labour suggests

Boris Johnson may scrap his plan-B Covid restriction for "party management" reasons rather than because it is the right policy, Labour has said.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting suggested that the prime minister could move to ditch the regulations early to get out of political trouble. Mr Johnson has been engulfed by claims of lockdown rulebreaking for weeks and his party is taking a significant hit in the polls - amid rumours he might be replaced.Speaking on Sky News on Sunday morning the shadow cabinet minister said Mr Johnson being in post was good for Labour's political prospects but bad for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 parties understandable but not excusable, says Sir Tony Blair

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said he could “understand how” rule-breaking parties in No 10 could happen, but that they were still inexcusable.Sir Tony, who occupied Downing Street for a decade, said he did not want to “get into questions of resignation or not” when asked whether Boris Johnson should resign over the partygate allegations.The former Labour leader told Times Radio he could “understand people feeling enraged and very angry” about the claims of lockdown-contravening events, but that he could also see it “from the perspective of Downing Street”.People were obeying restrictions, often with massive personal cost and...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Plans for temporary return of ‘double-jobbing’ for NI politicians condemned

A Government plan to temporarily restore double-jobbing for Northern Irish politicians has triggered fierce opposition from four of the five Executive parties.The UK Government is facing criticism over plans to allow MPs to retain their seats in Westminster while being elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly.The return of the “dual mandate”, or double-jobbing, would allow DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to contest the upcoming Assembly elections while also remaining MP for Lagan Valley at Westminster.Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Saturday accused the UK Government of interfering in the Assembly poll, while leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘planning end to Plan B’ Covid restrictions as he fights to keep his job

Boris Johnson is reportedly set to lift Plan B coronavirus restrictions in England at the next review as he works to save his premiership in the face of further allegations of parties in Downing Street throughout the pandemic.A decision on measures including Covid passes and work from home guidance is due on 26 January, by which time the report into allegations of lockdown breaches in No 10 is expected to have been published.The restrictions are expected to be lifted – though mask rules may still remain – and an announcement could come within days, according to The Daily Telegraph.“There frankly...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Parliament#Downing Street#Uk#Reuters#The House Of Commons#Labour Party
The Independent

Fresh No 10 rule-breaking claims emerge as PM puts fight back plan in place

Fresh allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street have emerged as it was reported Boris Johnson is looking to reboot his leadership after a bruising week.The Prime Minister’s administration was forced to apologise on Friday to Buckingham Palace after it emerged two staff parties were reportedly held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating the litany of claims about lockdown-busting parties in Government, is said to have been “completely blindsided” by the latest revelations, The Times reported.The newspaper said the official is concerned that Downing Street staff are withholding information about parties from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
The Independent

Head of Covid rules taskforce admits holding leaving drinks during lockdown

The former head of the government unit responsible for drawing up Covid rules has apologised for organising a leaving drinks event during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.Kate Josephs, ex-chief of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce at the Cabinet Office, admitted she had gathered colleagues together for her own leaving event on 17 December 2020, while strict curbs on socialising remained in force in London.Ms Josephs, who is currently chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was co-operating with the investigation into government parties carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced.The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.It comes as The Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.No 10...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘running scared’ from Parliament after swerving urgent question on No 10 lockdown party

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” of Parliament after sending a junior minister to respond to an urgent question over a Covid rule-breaking drinks party held in the No 10 garden in 2020.It comes as the prime minister faces intense pressure over his own involvement and yesterday dodged questions over whether he attended the event where over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to “bring your own booze” on 20 May, 2020.At the time, England was only just emerging from a national lockdown and people were still banned from meeting more than one other person outside — a...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

MI5 issues warning over Chinese agent in British parliament

LONDON, England: A rare warning by the UK's MI5 intelligence agency has revealed that a Chinese agent, Christine Ching Kui Lee, has infiltrated Parliament to interfere in UK politics. The warning has caused a stir among current and aspiring MPs, especially those who received donations from her. Lee is accused...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Call for probe into No 10 party ‘cover up’ allegations as PM ‘literally in hiding’

Cabinet secretary Simon Case should provide “urgent” answers about “unprecedented” allegations that No 10 staff were pressured to delete evidence of illegal parties in Downing Street, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said.Her letter to the top civil servant comes after after two sources told The Independent they had been advised by a senior staff member to “clean up” their phones of anything that could “look like a party”, and follows a series of fresh revelations this week.No 10 was forced to apologise to Buckingham Palace on Friday after reports of two parties held on the eve of Prince...
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Swedish PM, others test positive after parliament debate

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Friday. The Swedish leader had taken part in a debate in Parliament with other party leaders earlier this week and at least two other top politicians have also tested positive since. Her office told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson signs off plan to put military in charge of tackling migrant crossings

The military will be put in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel in a move signed off by the Prime Minister.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to take over command of the operation from the Border Force within weeks, according to The Times and Daily Mail.The department confirmed the Government is exploring “every avenue” to prevent more crossings, while the Home Office said it was introducing “necessary long-term changes”.More detailed information on how the plan would work is yet to be provided, and questions have gone unanswered.It’s a desperate move by a government that isn’t able...
POLITICS
decrypt.co

British Parliament Fields Demands for Crypto Crackdown Amid Growing Concerns

British Members of Parliament (MPs) and campaigners are lobbying the UK government to adopt a stricter stance on the burgeoning crypto industry, per iNews. "It is the Wild West, this grey area between highly leveraged financial investments on the one hand and these products which could quite easily and sensibly be considered gambling," Conservative MP Richard Holden told iNews.
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Polish parliament to debate bill to step up govt control of schools

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish lawmakers are expected to debate on Wednesday a nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party bill that critics say could curb access to teaching on LGBT and reproductive rights and give the ruling PiS more control over schools. The PiS says changes in the education system...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy