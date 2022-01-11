Henrico News Minute – Jan. 11, 2022

Engineering firm Draper Aden Associates recently announced that Les S. Jeter has been named the firm’s structural division manager. Based in the Henrico office, he has more than 30 years of experience in analysis and design of structural systems for commercial and institutional buildings as well as a broad background in highway and railroad bridges and structures. Jeter earned his bachelor of science in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. His work has involved alterations, additions to existing buildings, and new construction. Specific areas of concentration are design of structural steel including LRFD methods, masonry walls (both reinforced and unreinforced), reinforced concrete, light-gage cold-formed steel, structural wood, shallow foundations, and building review and evaluation.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO