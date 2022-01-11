ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Jan. 11, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago

New daily COVID-19 cases in the county remain high, but hospitalizations stay very low; difficult news from a Henrico School Board member; Henrico Police identify the victim of a homicide.

Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Jan. 17, 2022

Engineering firm Draper Aden Associates recently announced that Les S. Jeter has been named the firm’s structural division manager. Based in the Henrico office, he has more than 30 years of experience in analysis and design of structural systems for commercial and institutional buildings as well as a broad background in highway and railroad bridges and structures. Jeter earned his bachelor of science in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. His work has involved alterations, additions to existing buildings, and new construction. Specific areas of concentration are design of structural steel including LRFD methods, masonry walls (both reinforced and unreinforced), reinforced concrete, light-gage cold-formed steel, structural wood, shallow foundations, and building review and evaluation.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico gas station fined for price-gouging

A Henrico gas station has been fined by Attorney General Mark Herring’s office for price-gouging during the Colonial Pipeline emergency in the spring of 2021. The Gaskins Road Mobil station, at 3901 Gaskins Road, agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and fines and will refund more than $3,700 in excess profits made from offending sales May 11 and 12, 2021. ON those two days, the station allegedly raised the prices of all three grades of its gasoline between 30% and nearly 38%.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools officials adjust COVID-19 quarantine rules

Any staff members or students over 18 years old in Henrico County Public Schools who have completed their primary vaccination series more than six months ago but have not received their booster shots now will be required to quarantine if they are identified as close contacts of people who are COVID-positive.
Henrico Citizen

Tuckahoe's O'Bannon elected board chair for the sixth time

The two most tenured members of the Henrico Board of Supervisors will lead it in 2022. The five-member board Jan. 11 elected Tuckahoe District Supervisor Pat O’Bannon as its chairperson and Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton as its vice chair. Both are beginning their 27th years on the board, having first ben elected in 1995. It will be O’Bannon’s sixth term as chirrups during her time in office.
Henrico Citizen

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers' Crime of the Week: Jan. 10-16, 2022

This week Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in solving a robbery that occurred in Henrico County. On Dec. 29, 2021, at approximately 11:15 p.m., an unknown Black male suspect robbed a commercial business in the 5200 block of Chamberlayne Road in Henrico . The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while armed with a handgun. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and white gloves.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico School Board elects Shea, Kinsella to lead board

The Henrico School Board voted unanimously on Thursday to elect board member Marcie Shea, who represents the Tuckahoe District, as its new chairwoman. Shea, who formerly served as vice chair, announced on Monday that she has stage four breast cancer, but plans to serve on the board for as long as her health and treatment plan allows.
Henrico Citizen

Henrico homicide victim identified

A 36-year-old Henrico man was the victim of a homicide Jan. 8 on Byron Street in Eastern Henrico, Henrico Police said Monday. Jamaal Bright was found with apparent injuries from a firearm inside an SUV in the 2700 block of Byron Street, near Bolling Road just south of East Laburnum Avenue, just after 11 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Jan. 11, 2022

Laurel Capuzzi and Maggie Sheerin of Henrico were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Capuzzi is majoring in Exercise Science and Sheerin is majoring in Political Science.
