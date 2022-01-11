ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

In vaccine-shy Poland, COVID deaths top 100,000

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s death toll from coronavirus-related conditions surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, as vaccine hesitancy and a reluctance to abide by COVID-19 restrictions fuelled a surge in infections, officials and doctors said. The number of deaths per one million inhabitants was last week among the highest...

