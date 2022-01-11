ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK considering cut to green levy to soften energy price surge – The Times

By Thompson Reuters
 6 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance ministry is considering cutting a green levy on energy bills as a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

The Independent

Number of families spending 10% of budgets on energy bills ‘set to triple’

The number of families spending at least 10% of their budgets on energy bills is set to triple after the new energy price cap comes into effect in April, a think tank predicts.The Resolution Foundation said the proportion of households in England in “fuel stress” – a general indicator of finding energy bills unaffordable – is currently 9%.It expects that proportion to leap to 27% amid predictions that the energy price cap could rise by more than 50% this April to around £2,000 per year. Ofgem will announce the new price cap level in February.The figure could equate to 6.3...
The Independent

Government help in energy crisis should be ‘targeted’, says ScottishPower boss

The boss of one of the UK’s biggest energy suppliers has said that support for households facing spiralling energy costs should be targeted at those most in need.ScottishPower’s chief executive, Keith Anderson, said the Government has several options on the table for how to deal with the rise of more than 50% in energy bills that some experts predict in April.“There is merit in the Government looking at bringing in something that is quite targeted to help the most vulnerable in society,” he told the PA news agency.“I think the more you can target that support at those people, the...
The Independent

Soaring house prices offset rising costs for Taylor Wimpey

One of the UK’s biggest housebuilders has said a spike in the price of its homes has fully made up for the soaring costs of staff and building materials, and supply chain shortages.Taylor Wimpey’s boss said the firm delivered an “excellent performance” last year, and that demand remains strong for the company’s newly-built homes, which became £12,000 more expensive.It completed more than 14,000 last year, up by nearly half from the year before.Below are some of the key highlights from our latest trading update. Read more here: https://t.co/tv1a9HNEsM #TWresults pic.twitter.com/DPw8ZbOnij— Taylor Wimpey plc (@TaylorWimpeyplc) January 17, 2022In 2020 construction sites...
William James
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces ‘burning deadline’ to keep energy bills down as prices set to soar

Boris Johnson’s government faces a “burning deadline” in the next three weeks to decide how to offset a massive rise in household energy bills, the head of an energy company has said.Bills could go up by more than 50 per cent for millions of customers, a rise that could cost average households around £700 per year.“To some extent their burning deadline is the day that the new level of the price cap gets announced… because that’s when you would think that it becomes obvious they are going up,” said Good Energy boss Nigel Pocklington. Ofgem will announce the new price...
Shore News Network

Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude settled up 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel. Earlier in the session, the contract touched its highest...
The Independent

UK offshore windfarm capacity to triple in ‘one of country’s biggest steps towards net zero’

Offshore wind farm capacity in the UK is set to triple in what has been hailed as “one of the country’s biggest ever steps” towards achieving net-zero emissions. Scotland has agreed to lease thousands of kilometres of its seabed to new projects, which is set to bring in £700m for the country’s government. The ScotWind programme has given the go-ahead to new wind farm developments which are forecast to boost capacity by 25GW. According to government figures, the current offshore wind capacity installed in the UK is around 11GW. Melanie Onn, from trade association RenewableUK, said it marked “the start...
The Independent

UK faces annual climate damage bill of billions – Government analysis

The UK faces annual costs of billions from the likes of flooding and heatwaves by the mid-century, a Government risk assessment has found.The cost of climate change to the UK is set to rise to at least one percent of the GDP by 2045, with economic damage exceeding £1 billion per year in each of eight key areas by 2050 even if temperature rises are limited to 2C, it warned.They include the health risks of high temperatures, the impacts of river and flash flooding on communities, buildings and business sites, and damage to carbon locked up in peatlands and woodlands.New...
The Independent

Three in four Tory voters back windfall tax on oil and gas companies

A majority of Conservative voters support a new windfall tax on oil and gas companies, a new poll has found.Seventy-five per cent of Tory voters told Savanta ComRes they would support the levy to fund households struggling to afford rising energy prices. And 71 per cent of the general population supports the move too.Opposition parties are pushing for the policy, but the government has so far rejected the idea.Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said action was needed immediately to provide financial relief as people grapple with their winter bills.“The government needs to get a grip on this crisis before it’s...
NewsBreak
investing.com

UK considering bank loan plan to smooth energy cost hit - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government is considering plans to smooth a sharp rise in energy costs which is due to hit households in April, the BBC said. Under a cost deferral mechanism, big banks would lend billions of pounds to energy companies, allowing them to spread the increase in gas bills over five or 10 years, the broadcaster reported.
dallassun.com

Energy prices: here's what UK government can do to cut household bills

According to the boss of the UK's biggest energy supplier, Centrica, high gas and electricity prices could last for two years. With many already unnerved by the fact that the average UK energy bill is set to rise in April by about 50% to nearly Pound 2,000, this has further fuelled fears of a cost of living catastrophe in 2022 for millions of poorer households.
New Scientist

UK energy crisis: Why renewable subsidies will help avoid price shocks

Amid the UK’s increasingly heated debate over what to do about soaring energy bills, targeting green levies has repeatedly been suggested as a way to soften rising costs. The boss of the UK’s biggest energy supplier wants them moved off energy bills and paid for by general taxation. Green-minded Conservative MPs agree. A separate group of Tory MPs, some of whom are critical of the costs of acting on climate change, have written that they should be scrapped entirely, later clarifying that they should at least be temporarily suspended.
wkzo.com

Romanian minister says EU funds to drive green energy surge

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – European Union support schemes will drive a surge in renewable energy projects in Romania to replace outdated coal-fired power plants and help the country meet its climate targets, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said. Separately, he gave a time-scale for new nuclear units, with the help of...
The Guardian

Leading UK fracking firm taken over by green energy group

A high-profile UK fracking company has been taken over by a green energy group and now has an anti-fracking campaigner as a director. Yorkshire-based Third Energy was at the forefront of efforts to produce fossil gas and intended to use high-pressure fluids to fracture shale rocks under the county. But it was hampered by permit delays and fierce local opposition.
The Independent

Energy price crisis ‘fuelled by UK dragging feet on renewables’

Britain’s energy crisis has been exacerbated by the government dragging its feet on renewables, experts have told The Independent.Households are once again facing a rise in gas and electricity bills, with another increase in the price cap expected in spring – and suggestions this could rise by as much as 50 per cent to set limits just below £2,000. The energy crisis has been sparked by soaring gas prices, which are in turn fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living.Economists and climate policy experts said the UK could have softened the blow of the crisis with a greater focus...
Daily Mail

Gas bosses demand ministers SCRAP green levies: British Gas chief warns energy crisis could last for TWO YEARS as Ovo energy boss says the 'poorest are paying the highest'

Britain's spiralling gas crisis could last another two years, the boss of British Gas has warned, as the under-fire chief of Ovo said the UK's poorest people are paying the most, piling pressure on the Chancellor to step in and axe taxes costing an extra £375-a-year. The struggling market...
MySanAntonio

The energy price surge is squeezing Europe's economy

Soaring energy prices are putting the squeeze on European consumers desperate for some relief after two years of coronavirus, lockdowns and job worries. The financial pain is taking a toll on households, who are more worried about prices than at any time this century, and feel less inclined to splurge, according to a European Commission survey. If demand suffers as a result, that has implications for how quickly the economy can fully recover from the destruction wrought by the pandemic.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

