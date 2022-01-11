Auto parts supplier Aptiv to buy Wind River in $4.3 billion deal

LONDON (Reuters) – European private equity firm Ardian has clinched a deal to buy Italian drug firm Biofarma Group for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) – its second pharmaceutical deal in less than a year, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The transaction, which...
LAS VEGAS—As established auto makers and industry newcomers talked up new electric models at CES last week, major suppliers for many of those vehicles have significantly different forecasts for how quickly consumers will buy them. Take ZF Group and Magna International Inc., the world's third- and fourth-largest suppliers. ZF...
In a deal underscoring the growing importance of software in vehicles, Aptiv will spend $4.3 billion to acquire the software firm Wind River from a hedge fund, TPG Capital of Fort Worth, TX. “The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly...
Aptiv PLC a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected announced a definitive agreement to acquire Wind River from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG, for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River is a global leader in delivering...
Auto parts giant Aptiv PLC is buying Wind River Systems Inc., a firm whose software runs on 2 billion “internet of things” devices, in a $3.4 billion acquisition announced today. Aptiv is acquiring the company from TPG Capital, the private equity arm of investment firm TPG. TPG Capital,...
Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is acquiring Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3B in cash. Wind River is delivering software for the intelligent edge. Used on over two billion edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally, Wind River's software enables the secure development, deployment, operations and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems.
Chappy's and Madras Auto Parts, one block apart, still operating separately for now. Two family-owned Madras auto parts stores both sold to another, much bigger family-owned auto parts business. The DeJarnatt family has owned Madras Auto Parts since 1955. Less than a block away David Chapanar has owned Chappy's Auto...
Take-Two Interactive, maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” is buying Zynga, maker of “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends,” in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion. The acquisition announced Monday would wed a powerhouse in console gaming, Take-Two,...
As part of its pledge to amp up cyber safety, Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report started off the new year by acquiring Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify. While neither company released the financial details of the deal, Israeli website Calcalist first reported that the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant paid $500 million for the Israeli company.
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank’s website on Monday. Torres said the amount...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine candidate that could be ready in a month or two, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The source, who did not want to be named as the information was private,...
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian firms see labor shortages intensifying and wage pressure increasing, with strong demand growth and supply chain constraints putting upward pressure on prices, a regular Bank of Canada survey said on Monday. The central bank’s Business Outlook Survey Indicator reached its highest level on record in the fourth...
Comments / 0