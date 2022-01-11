ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Auto parts supplier Aptiv to buy Wind River in $4.3 billion deal

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

(Reuters) – Auto parts supplier Aptiv PLC said...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
rubbernews.com

The auto market is shifting to EVs. But supplier forecasts differ.

LAS VEGAS—As established auto makers and industry newcomers talked up new electric models at CES last week, major suppliers for many of those vehicles have significantly different forecasts for how quickly consumers will buy them. Take ZF Group and Magna International Inc., the world's third- and fourth-largest suppliers. ZF...
CARS
wardsauto.com

Aptiv Acquiring Software Developer Wind River for $4.3B

In a deal underscoring the growing importance of software in vehicles, Aptiv will spend $4.3 billion to acquire the software firm Wind River from a hedge fund, TPG Capital of Fort Worth, TX. “The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind River#Auto Parts#Aptiv Plc#Tpg Capital#Vehicles#Reuters
siliconangle.com

Aptiv acquires IoT operating system maker Wind River for $3.4B

Auto parts giant Aptiv PLC is buying Wind River Systems Inc., a firm whose software runs on 2 billion “internet of things” devices, in a $3.4 billion acquisition announced today. Aptiv is acquiring the company from TPG Capital, the private equity arm of investment firm TPG. TPG Capital,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Aptiv to acquire Wind River from TPG in a cash deal worth $4.3B

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is acquiring Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3B in cash. Wind River is delivering software for the intelligent edge. Used on over two billion edge devices across more than 1,700 customers globally, Wind River's software enables the secure development, deployment, operations and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems.
BUSINESS
Portland Tribune

Baxter buys two Madras auto parts stores

Chappy's and Madras Auto Parts, one block apart, still operating separately for now. Two family-owned Madras auto parts stores both sold to another, much bigger family-owned auto parts business. The DeJarnatt family has owned Madras Auto Parts since 1955. Less than a block away David Chapanar has owned Chappy's Auto...
MADRAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
101 WIXX

Firms see increasing labor shortages and wage pressures – Bank of Canada survey

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian firms see labor shortages intensifying and wage pressure increasing, with strong demand growth and supply chain constraints putting upward pressure on prices, a regular Bank of Canada survey said on Monday. The central bank’s Business Outlook Survey Indicator reached its highest level on record in the fourth...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy