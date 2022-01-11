ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Here’s How To Order A Golden Girls Cheesecake Frappuccino From Starbucks

By Angel Welsh
WBKR
WBKR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Golden Girls fans I feel like we should all be thanking Starbucks for being a friend right about now. I recently learned they have a Golden Girls Themed Frappuccino. The passing of Betty White, otherwise known for her character Rose Nylund on the hit tv sitcom Golden Girls in the late...

wbkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

A Springform Pan Is Essential for Making Cheesecake, Mousse Cake, and Quiche—Here's How to Use One

If you've ever read a recipe that called for a springform pan and you're not quite sure what it is, this article is for you. And even if you are familiar with springform pans, but want to enhance your culinary skills and learn some new strategies for using them, you're in the right place, too. First and foremost, what is a springform pan? As Jessica Randhawa, blogger at The Forked Spoon, describes it, a springform pan is a piece of bakeware with sides that can be easily removed from the base. "Commonly used for baking cheesecakes, quiches, mousses, cakes, and even deep-dish pizzas, the removable sides of a springform pan allow the baked goods to be removed from the pan without inverting it or lifting it out like a basic bakeware pan," she explains.
FOOD & DRINKS
oakpark.com

George Geary, the man behind iconic Golden Girls cheesecakes

An effervescent character, Chef George Geary, had no idea what he was in for when he made a wedding cake for an unnamed television pilot in the 1980s. He was in his 20s and managing the bakery department of a Safeway grocery store in Hollywood. The store’s proximity to Paramount Studios meant staff would often field strange food requests to be used on various sets.
OAK PARK, IL
Elite Daily

Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte Isn’t Totally Sold Out — Here’s How To Fix This App Glitch

When Starbucks announced its winter 2022 menu on Jan. 4, customers were thrilled to see the Pistachio Latte make its grand return. But when fans noticed the beloved latte was unavailable on the Starbucks app, people couldn’t help but wonder if the Pistachio Latte is sold out. Here’s what you need to know about a pesky glitch and why the drink’s 2022 return seemed spotty.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

Here’s How Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte Gets Its Sweet And Salty Flavor

Happy New Year, Starbucks fans. Starbucks rolled out its winter 2022 menu on Jan. 4, and the coffee giant is ringing in the new year with an old favorite: the Pistachio Latte. After making a great first impression last year, the Pistachio Latte is back for round two. But in case you didn’t get to taste the cozy season classic in 2021, let’s break down what’s in Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte before you try the sweet and salty sip.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
FOX2Now

How to order Girl Scout Cookies on DoorDash

(NEXSTAR) – Girl Scout Cookie season is officially upon us. The Girls Scouts aren’t just adding two new cookies in the lineup, they’re also giving you the option of on-demand delivery. As part of a new partnership, Girl Scout Cookies will be available for delivery on DoorDash,...
INTERNET
WBKR

How to Eat an Entire Can of Whipped Cream Without Stopping

It's National Whipped Cream and it happens to coincide with our Wacky Wednesday feature here at WBKR! Each Wednesday, Angel and I demonstrate and attemp some sort of random (and often hilarious) challenge that you can try at home with the kids or at an adult party. LOL! Honestly, it could really go either way.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Starbucks Fans Need To Know About This Valentine's Day Frappuccino

Although it may not feel like it, Valentine's Day is fast approaching. With February 14 only a little over a month away, people around the world are buying boxes of chocolates, purchasing wonderfully cheesy Hallmark cards, and making dinner reservations to gear up for the most romantic holiday of the year. If you've been struck by Cupid's arrow, Valentine's Day can be a holiday packed with sweet surprises and heartfelt grand gestures. But, whether you've caught the love bug or not, everyone can still make the most of this love-filled holiday regardless of their relationship status. You certainly don't need to opt out of the V-Day festivities just because you are riding solo this year — really, anyone and everyone should take advantage of the delicious sweet treats.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Girls#Cheesecake#Food Drink#Tiktok
dessertfortwo.com

Starbucks Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino

This copycat Starbucks double chocolate chip Frappuccino is my daughter’s latest coffee shop order, and I’m over here doing my best to make a copycat recipe. It’s a frozen chocolate frappe (which is just ice blended with milk to make a slush) full of chocolate syrup and mini chocolate chips. Don’t forget the iconic whipped cream topping and a straw.
RESTAURANTS
Essence

Here’s How You Can Order Girl Scout Cookies Straight To Your Front Door

Girl Scouts is also introducing a new cookie, Adventurefuls, which is filled with caramel-brownie goodness!. The Girls Scouts of America kicked off the 2022 cookie season this Tuesday, January 11 and just in time for the new season, the program is rolling out a new initiative to make getting your favorite snacks a bit easier. As reported by Food and Wine Magazine, the organization has now partnered with the popular on-demand delivery service DoorDash to make it easier for cookie enthusiasts to score their favorite sweet treats. Yes, you read that right. You can have Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Caramel deLites right at your doorstep.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 The Point

Here’s to You, Betty White. Stay Golden.

When it comes to allure, comedy and talent, Betty White stood in a class all her own. A legend in every sense of the word, she had a record-breaking film and television career (Guinness World Record certified, mind you) as well as the heart of most everyone in America. Speaking as a devout Golden Girls fan, I was heartbroken to learn of Ms. White’s passing just before the new year but also found great comfort in knowing that everyone’s four favorite mature women from Miami were back together again, sharing laughs and memories over sloe gin fizzes and cheesecake.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How Betty White’s Rose Nylund Gave ‘Golden Girls’ the Perfect Character to Take on Queer Social Issues

In 1985, The Golden Girls aired its first season and quickly became a primetime darling. Everyone adored the show but one of its biggest fanbases belonged to the LGBTQ community. It’s easy to see why: the half-hour sitcom involved a rather unorthodox family. The sarcastic Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and her mother, the spitfire Sophia (Estelle Getty), were the only blood relatives. Along with the spacey Rose (Betty White), all three lived under the Miami roof of the lustful Blanche (Rue McClanahan). Together, they endured passing romances and problem-solved over cheesecake.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy