What Radical Self-Care Is & Why It's So Essential For Black Women

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadical self-care is the active decision to put your wellness before anyone or anything else. For Black women, it is a form of protest against a society that is determined to oppress us to death. By choosing to intentionally take care of yourself, you are letting the world know that you...

