What Radical Self-Care Is & Why It's So Essential For Black Women

In today’s modern age we’ve become so accustomed to hearing catchy buzz words like “vibe,” “aura” and “energy” in our day-to-day conversations, but what do these words actually mean and what does the fact that we’re talking about these things so casually say about our current collective’s consciousness? It’s a big sign that we’re evolving and it’s a beautiful thing that we’re now finally talking about what I believe is the most important part of our third dimensional experience, which is energy, or our spiritual experience. For centuries, we’ve only focused on the mind-body connection, which is 2/3rds of our current reality here, but we (as a human race) have now finally achieved the consciousness level to start addressing the spiritual connection in this powerful triad.

YOGA ・ 4 DAYS AGO