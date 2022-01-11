January 11–18 Energy Reading: What An Intuitive Is Picking Up On For The Week Ahead

This is the time of year when life goes back to normal, and pants fit a little tighter. It’s a bitter-sweet thing, isn’t it? In some ways, I wish the holidays lasted a little longer, and in others, it feels good to be back into a routine again. All week I’ve seen people greeting each other in coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants catching up with friends and exchanging the details of their holiday time. I love how we are coming back together again with so many smiles and happy stories. Our community and friendships make Lake County a great place to call home all year long. This week, we’ve got a fun piece for you; whether you live in the southern part of the county or not, chances are you’ve seen bits and pieces of the Geysers on the edges of the Mayacamas mountains bordering lake County. After living here for ten years, we finally got to go on a tour and are excited to tell you all about it. I hope that you were with those you love this holiday season near or far. Have a great Lake County kind of weekend!

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO