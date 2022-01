It's no surprise that regular exercise is good for you: Like eating your veggies, it's one of those healthy habits that we all know we should do. What you might not realize is the impact that physical activity can have on your immune health. According to Bespoke Treatments' Daniel Giordano, PT, DPT, CSCS, regular exercise can help improve circulation, which in turn supports the immune system. "By improving circulation, immune system cells will be able to move freely throughout your body in order to be effective and efficient," he said. "Circulation may also help flush bacteria out of your airways and lungs, which can reduce your chance of getting an infection."

