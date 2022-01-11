Farmland Prices Are Historically High In The Miami Valley

After a period of modest gains and losses in Iowa farmland value, 2021 saw the biggest increase in value since 2011. According to surveys conducted by Iowa State University and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland skyrocketed by 29 percent in the past year. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is now higher than at any point since ISU began surveying values in 1941 and is slightly lower than the previous peak in 2013 when adjusted for inflation. ISU Farm Management Specialist for Washington County Ryan Drollete shares some of the positive factors influencing land value, “Individuals that took the survey said that commodity prices being higher is favorable to keep land values high. We’ve got favorable interest rates. We’ve got low interest rates at the moment. We’ve had some historically strong yields across the state. We’ve had some really good government payments from the federal government to help subsidize our farm economy. And then the availability of land. So the availability of land, the number of individuals wanting to sell their land, has been kind of lower over the past few years.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO