The Wichita State Shockers and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is 9-6 overall and 6-3 at home, while Cincinnati is 12-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Shockers limp into Sunday's showdown having lost four of their last five games. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has won five of its last seven games.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO