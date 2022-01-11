ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

By The Associated Press
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxUhd_0diPmOQz00

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools are poised to resume classes after leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union accepted a proposal with the district over COVID-19 safety protocols.

Both sides had been locked in a nasty standoff that canceled classes for four days in the nation’s third-largest district.

The full deal still requires approval by the union’s full 25,000 members, but students are expected back in class Wednesday with teachers returning a day earlier.

Further details of the proposal were not immediately released.

Issues on the table have been metrics to close schools and expanded COVID-19 testing.

The union voted last week to revert to online instruction and told teachers not to show up in person at schools as negotiations continued amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Leaders#Ap
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy