Australia retail sales rose 7.3% mom in Nov as restrictions eased

The Australian dollar is trading quietly at the start of the week. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7172, down 0.14% on the day. December job numbers in the US were mixed. The nonfarm payrolls report was a major disappointment, with a gain of 199 thousand, compared to a forecast of 425 thousand. Despite the soft nonfarm payrolls reports, investors remain hawkish about a Fed rate hike and the major currencies posted gains against the US dollar on Friday. The mixed jobs report is unlikely to change the Fed’s lift-off date for a rate hike, which will likely come in mid-2022, although the markets have priced in a March hike at above 70%.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO