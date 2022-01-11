ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia retail sales rose 7.3% mom in Nov as restrictions eased

Cover picture for the articleAustralia retail sales rose 7.3% mom in November, well above expectation of 4.0% mom. That’s also the fourth strongest monthly rise on record. Total turnover at current prices hit...

