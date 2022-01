Ecommerce startup Afrikrea based in The Ivory Coast has raised a USD 6.2 million pre-series A round while rebranding to ANKA, the SaaS platform it launched for sellers. Afrikrea said it served more than 7,000 sellers from 47 African countries and buyers from 170 countries. After some research, the company noticed that these sellers also engaged with other channels, such as websites or social media. To them, it made sense to build another platform, ANKA, where merchants with an omnichannel dashboard, can monitor their sales and inventory across all these channels.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO