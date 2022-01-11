ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Auto parts supplier Aptiv to buy Wind River in $4.3 billion deal

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 6 days ago

(Reuters) – Auto parts supplier Aptiv PLC said...

wncy.com

WNCY

Genesys picks investment banks for U.S. IPO – source

(Reuters) – The private equity owners of enterprise-software maker Genesys have chosen underwriters for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Owners Permira Holdings and Hellman & Friedman have tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Inc...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

The auto market is shifting to EVs. But supplier forecasts differ.

LAS VEGAS—As established auto makers and industry newcomers talked up new electric models at CES last week, major suppliers for many of those vehicles have significantly different forecasts for how quickly consumers will buy them. Take ZF Group and Magna International Inc., the world's third- and fourth-largest suppliers. ZF...
CARS
wardsauto.com

Aptiv Acquiring Software Developer Wind River for $4.3B

In a deal underscoring the growing importance of software in vehicles, Aptiv will spend $4.3 billion to acquire the software firm Wind River from a hedge fund, TPG Capital of Fort Worth, TX. “The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly...
FORT WORTH, TX
WNCY

Ford crosses $100 billion in market value for the first time

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co’s market value breached $100 billion for the first time on Thursday, as more investors bet on the Detroit automaker’s electrification strategy. The company’s shares, which have more than doubled in value last year, were up 3.7% in afternoon trade after hitting a more than two-decade high earlier.
ECONOMY
WNCY

WeTransfer owner WeRock NV to seek Amsterdam IPO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said on Wednesday the company will seek an initial public offering (IPO) of shares and listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange. WeRock NV said its offer, for which a date has not yet been set, would include...
BUSINESS
SDTimes.com

Aptiv to acquire Wind River and accelerate innovations in automotive technology

Vehicle technology company Aptiv has announced its intent to acquire the embedded systems company Wind River from TPG Capital. The acquisition is valued at $4.3 billion and is expected to close mid-year. “The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become...
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
smarteranalyst.com

Aptiv to Snap up Wind River From TPG for $4.3B

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has inked a deal with TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG, to acquire Wind River in an all-cash deal worth $4.3 billion. Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Aptiv acquires IoT operating system maker Wind River for $3.4B

Auto parts giant Aptiv PLC is buying Wind River Systems Inc., a firm whose software runs on 2 billion “internet of things” devices, in a $3.4 billion acquisition announced today. Aptiv is acquiring the company from TPG Capital, the private equity arm of investment firm TPG. TPG Capital,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
Portland Tribune

Baxter buys two Madras auto parts stores

Chappy's and Madras Auto Parts, one block apart, still operating separately for now. Two family-owned Madras auto parts stores both sold to another, much bigger family-owned auto parts business. The DeJarnatt family has owned Madras Auto Parts since 1955. Less than a block away David Chapanar has owned Chappy's Auto...
MADRAS, OR
WNCY

Sika reports 17.3% jump in full-year sales

(Reuters) – Construction chemicals maker Sika reported on Tuesday a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by a raft of acquisitions and the upturn in the building industry after pandemic closures the year before. The Swiss company, whose products are used to reinforce and water-proof concrete, said full-year sales rose to 9.24 billion francs ($9.98 billion) from 7.88 billion francs in 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WNCY

HSBC investment bank co-head takes 6 months break

LONDON (Reuters) – The co-head of HSBC’s investment bank Georges Elhedery will take a 6-month sabbatical from the bank starting in March, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Greg Guyett, who co-heads the Global Banking and Markets business with Elhedery, will take over sole...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Sorrell’s S4 says trading well ahead of guidance

LONDON (Reuters) – Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital said on Wednesday trading for the first 11 months of the year were in line with market expectations and well ahead of its previous guidance of 40% gross profit growth. S4, which also announced a deal to acquire a data analytics...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

