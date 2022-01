Education software provider Finalsite said on Monday that no data was stolen during a ransomware attack that started on January 4. Finalsite provides website services to thousands of public schools across the US and the attack took place at a particularly inopportune time. As schools braced for snow days and potential COVID-19 disruptions on Friday, officials found their websites and email systems out of commission, making it more difficult to communicate changes with parents.

