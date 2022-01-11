ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Breeze aids in warmup

KAAL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stout south wind will take over on Tuesday. Increasing tonight it will lead to...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Mount Washington Sees ‘Fierce’ 121 MPH Wind Gust, Expects Up To 20 Inches Of Snow From Winter Storm

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph. Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations. Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow. According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#South Wind
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbs4indy.com

A cold start to the week; tracking a brief warmup

Watch out for some isolated slick spots as you’re heading out Monday morning. A few flurries, light snow showers and freezing rain passed over the state overnight and early in the morning. Meanwhile, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories still stretch from the Carolinas to Maine. This is the same system that slid around Indiana while impacting the Midwest and Tennessee Valley Friday and this weekend.
INDIANA STATE
KAAL-TV

Next Snow Chance Moves In Late Tuesday

An Alberta Clipper will bring us our next round of snow, very light snow that is, later in the day Tuesday. We may see a light mix before the snow as highs Tuesday are well above-average in the mid-30s. Either way, look for the moisture to arrive around 6 PM Tuesday, wrapping up prior to sunrise on Wednesday. Not much snow is expected, around an inch, a new dusting really at best. The snow will be blowing around though Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, as the strong NW wind wraps around behind the Clipper leaving our area. The blowing snow potential may cause issues on our roads Tuesday night - Wednesday morning for the commutes, as tough-to-see conditions and icy spots will become possible. Be safe everyone!
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

Keeping The Clouds Today

We are starting out under the clouds this morning, possibly bringing a few of us a flurry or two. Significant or accumulating snow is not expected today. Clouds will be sticking around all-day, mixing in a little sunshine here and there. Even with the clouds, a light SW breeze will keep our highs in the low/mid 20s this afternoon, which is a little warmer than normal.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Will it blow or not?

I'm talking about the snow and if the wind will be able to blow it around or not. We currently have plenty of snow on the ground. Enough to be a concern for blowing snow if a 35-40 mph wind develops like it's expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. But on Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach the mid 30s. This will allow for the snow to 'squat' under the wetness that will occur. Temperatures then begin to plummet on Tuesday night and as the snow freezes up a crust should form over the top. These will both limit the extend to blowing snow that will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Dropping like a rock

The mild start to the week comes to a screeching hault. A powerful cold front passing through Tuesday evening around 7 PM will lead to our temperatures dropping like a rock. We'll go from mid 30s to 0 in 12 hours Tuesday night. Wind chills drop to near -20. But...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy