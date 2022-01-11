Breeze aids in warmup

An Alberta Clipper will bring us our next round of snow, very light snow that is, later in the day Tuesday. We may see a light mix before the snow as highs Tuesday are well above-average in the mid-30s. Either way, look for the moisture to arrive around 6 PM Tuesday, wrapping up prior to sunrise on Wednesday. Not much snow is expected, around an inch, a new dusting really at best. The snow will be blowing around though Tuesday night-Wednesday morning, as the strong NW wind wraps around behind the Clipper leaving our area. The blowing snow potential may cause issues on our roads Tuesday night - Wednesday morning for the commutes, as tough-to-see conditions and icy spots will become possible. Be safe everyone!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO